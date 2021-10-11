Blotter: Shots fired during downtown Salisbury fight

SALISBURY — Police recovered spent shell casings early Saturday after shots were fired during a fight in downtown Salisbury.

Salisbury Police responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired during a “large disturbance” in the 100 block of West Fisher Street. Lt. Justin Crews said the shots were fired during a fight and that no one was injured by the gunshots. No one was arrested in connection with the incident.

About 45 minutes later, shots were also fired in the 100 block of South Lee Street, which is in the same area. No injuries were reported then, either.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• An accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound was reported Friday in the 300 block of North Shaver Street.

• A man tossed rocks at a vehicle in the 2900 block of South Main Street on Friday and caused damage.

• A woman reported vandalism Friday int he 1300 block of Tabernacle Street.

• A man on Friday reported larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of South Main Street in Salisbury that resulted in a $2,100 estimated loss.

• Shoplifting was reported twice Friday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man on Saturday reported larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of West D Avenue.

• Shoplifting was reported three times on Saturday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Brittany Nicole Hendrix, 23, was charged Friday with obtaining property by false pretenses.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman overdosed Thursday in the 200 block of Chiccarello Drive in Kannapolis.

• A West Rowan Middle School student on Thursday was charged with simple possession of marijuana.

• A handgun was found Thursday at a recycling facility in the 1300 block of Litton Drive in Salisbury.

• A syringe with an unknown substance inside was found Thursday lying outside the back door of the Rowan County magistrate’s office in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• A man on reported a stolen vehicle Thursday in the 100 block of Hallmark Circle in Salisbury.

• A boyfriend and girlfriend assaulted each other on Thursday in the 7900 block of Grand Canyon Road in Kannapolis.

• Dalton John Mark, 23, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture sell or distribute.

• Joshua Lee Settlemyer, 37, was charged Thursday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of firearms by a felon and resisting an officer.