October 10, 2021

  • 64°
Daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and crocus and other spring flowering bulbs should be planted in October and November.

Spring flowering bulbs should be planted in October and November

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 10, 2021

Daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and crocus and other spring flowering bulbs should be planted in October and November. Various types of bulbs are now available at local garden shops and retail outlets.

Select bulbs that are firm and healthy. Large, healthy bulbs produce healthy, large and showy blooms. Well-drained soils are essential for adequate bulb growth. Tight, clay soils should be amended with top soil, ground bark or composted material worked into the soil. Raised beds that include good topsoil and soil amendments are excellent areas for bulb placement.

Proper planting procedure in the fall is important for later spring performance. Small sized bulbs (1 inch in height) should be planted 4-5 inches deep. Larger bulbs (2 inches or more in height) should be planted 7-8 inches deep, with the depths measured from the base of the bulb to the soil line. Try to loosen the soil under the bulb before planting. Large bulbs should be planted 3-6 inches apart and small bulbs 1-2 inches apart. Both small and large bulb types can be inter-planted to spark bloom and color interest. Specialized bulb food or fertilizers are designed to maximize top growth and bulb development.

Cover the bulbs with half the soil backfill, water thoroughly and finish covering with remaining soil. Cover the planted bulbs with 2-3 inches of mulch to conserve water and reduce winter weed growth and irrigate as needed during winter droughts.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired County Extension Director with horticulture responsibilities with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County.

Print Article

Comments

Local

County will reassess need for more room at Health Department, possible move to West End Plaza

News

‘Every life is absolutely worth it’: United Way shines light on suicide awareness, mental health during walk

News

Bluegrass is back: 55th Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention returns

Local

Supply chain woes haven’t halted rise in local liquor sales

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 death toll rises to 426

Local

Meals on Wheels Rowan collects 1.3 tons of dry pet food, raises $17,560

Lifestyle

English-Speaking Union to feature discussion of Putin, US presidents on Oct. 21

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan sworn in as State Bar president

Business

Signs of the times: Harwood Sign shop capitalizes on campaign season

Lifestyle

With help from nonprofit, Plummers reclaim lost family time

Education

RSS will revisit School Justice Partnership agreement

Education

Salisbury Academy will use grant to make stormwater, drainage improvements near campus

College

Blue Bears pick up first victory of season

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County records highest employee payroll growth in North Carolina

Nation/World

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets do it again; near misses for Cougars, Mustangs

Crime

NC man sentenced to 21 years for shooting police officer

College

Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith set to play first golf tourney as member of N.C. A&T team

Coronavirus

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in COVID-19 vaccines

Education

Report shows North Carolina third-graders struggling to meet reading goals

Nation/World

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists in Philippines, Russia

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 8

Crime

China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex offenses involving children

Local

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock