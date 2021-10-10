October 10, 2021

  • 64°

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan sworn in as State Bar president

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 10, 2021

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan was sworn in as the 87th president of the North Carolina State Bar at the organization’s annual dinner in Raleigh on Thursday night. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Paul Newby.

Jordan, a partner of Whitley Jordan, Inge & Rary, PA, is the first Rowan County lawyer to hold the position of State Bar president since the governmental agency was established in 1933. Jordan previously served as State Bar vice president and president-elect and represented Rowan County as a State Bar councilor from 2010-18.

Jordan earned his bachelor of arts from Catawba College in political science and accounting in 1987 and his juris doctor from Campbell University School of Law in 1990. Jordan has been a board certified specialist in criminal law since 2004. He maintains a state and federal criminal law practice in Salisbury and he is admitted to the federal district courts in both the middle and western districts.

Print Article

Comments

Local

County will reassess need for more room at Health Department, possible move to West End Plaza

News

‘Every life is absolutely worth it’: United Way shines light on suicide awareness, mental health during walk

News

Bluegrass is back: 55th Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention returns

Local

Supply chain woes haven’t halted rise in local liquor sales

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 death toll rises to 426

Local

Meals on Wheels Rowan collects 1.3 tons of dry pet food, raises $17,560

Lifestyle

English-Speaking Union to feature discussion of Putin, US presidents on Oct. 21

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan sworn in as State Bar president

Business

Signs of the times: Harwood Sign shop capitalizes on campaign season

Lifestyle

With help from nonprofit, Plummers reclaim lost family time

Education

RSS will revisit School Justice Partnership agreement

Education

Salisbury Academy will use grant to make stormwater, drainage improvements near campus

College

Blue Bears pick up first victory of season

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County records highest employee payroll growth in North Carolina

Nation/World

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets do it again; near misses for Cougars, Mustangs

Crime

NC man sentenced to 21 years for shooting police officer

College

Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith set to play first golf tourney as member of N.C. A&T team

Coronavirus

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in COVID-19 vaccines

Education

Report shows North Carolina third-graders struggling to meet reading goals

Nation/World

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists in Philippines, Russia

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 8

Crime

China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex offenses involving children

Local

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock