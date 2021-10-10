October 10, 2021

  • 64°

Salisbury Academy will use grant to make stormwater, drainage improvements near campus

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 10, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Salisbury Academy will use a stormwater grant authorized by the City Council last week to make improvements and mitigate flooding issues near its campus.

Though the city is only tasked with maintaining drainage systems within the public rights-of-way, the grant comes from the Public Works Storm Drain Incentive Grant Program, which was started by the city in 1996 as a way to assist with the cost of making drainage improvements on private property that also benefits the public. Through the grant program, the city can also fund 50% of the engineering and design costs if they’re necessary for the project. 

Salisbury Academy’s grant from the city is $22,450, which is a 50% match for the project’s overall cost. Improvements will be made at 1801 Bellevue Road, adjacent to Salisbury Academy’s location at 2210 Jake Alexander Blvd. North.

Head of School Beverly Fowler said hurricanes and heavy rainfall over the previous few years have brought to light opportunities to redirect water flow on campus. Before installing additional drainage and making improvements near the soccer fields on campus a few years ago, water would flood into the backdoors of the school, Fowler said.

The grant will help the school cover the costs of grading along the front of the building and pouring a new sidewalk that allows for proper flow away from the building. Additionally, a new storm system would be installed on the roof downspouts, resulting in water running away from the building into the existing stormwater infrastructure. The city will assist in making the improvements.

“This grant will allow us to redirect water on that area of our campus and prevent those issues,” Fowler said. “We’re thankful for the city’s expertise and partnership.”

A total of $25,000 was allocated in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget for the grant program. Private property owners are required to apply for the grant, and all proposed projects and improvements must be expected to last at least 10 years.

In November 2019, the city contracted with HDR Engineering to analyze and develop a strategy for the city’s stormwater needs. During a city council meeting in September 2020, the city said an area that “wasn’t on the radar” but may be of priority includes Wellington Hills Circle, which is where at least six people were rescued from their homes after heavy rainfall near the subdivision and Sacred Heart Catholic School, all part of an area off North Jake Alexander Boulevard near Salisbury Academy.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

Local

County will reassess need for more room at Health Department, possible move to West End Plaza

News

‘Every life is absolutely worth it’: United Way shines light on suicide awareness, mental health during walk

News

Bluegrass is back: 55th Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention returns

Local

Supply chain woes haven’t halted rise in local liquor sales

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 death toll rises to 426

Local

Meals on Wheels Rowan collects 1.3 tons of dry pet food, raises $17,560

Lifestyle

English-Speaking Union to feature discussion of Putin, US presidents on Oct. 21

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan sworn in as State Bar president

Business

Signs of the times: Harwood Sign shop capitalizes on campaign season

Lifestyle

With help from nonprofit, Plummers reclaim lost family time

Education

RSS will revisit School Justice Partnership agreement

Education

Salisbury Academy will use grant to make stormwater, drainage improvements near campus

College

Blue Bears pick up first victory of season

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County records highest employee payroll growth in North Carolina

Nation/World

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets do it again; near misses for Cougars, Mustangs

Crime

NC man sentenced to 21 years for shooting police officer

College

Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith set to play first golf tourney as member of N.C. A&T team

Coronavirus

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in COVID-19 vaccines

Education

Report shows North Carolina third-graders struggling to meet reading goals

Nation/World

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists in Philippines, Russia

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 8

Crime

China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex offenses involving children

Local

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock