October 10, 2021

  • 64°

RSS will revisit School Justice Partnership agreement

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 10, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education is revisiting a partnership intended to keep students out of courts and in school that was minted pre-pandemic.

The School Justice Partnership, a mix of school officials, law enforcement and representatives from the justice system, was formed in 2019. It supported the effort to raise the age that people can be charged with crimes as adults to not include 16 and 17-year-olds, which became state law in December of 2019, and sought to reduce the number of school-age children referred to the court system for minor discipline issues.

Monday’s school board meeting will be held at Wallace Educational Forum. It will begin at 4 p.m. and can be attended in person or viewed live at vimeo.com/rssboe.

In October 2020, the partnership hosted a meeting to get feedback on a draft memorandum of understanding for the partnership. The partnership restarted its work at the beginning of this school year.

The school board will view the draft on Monday and hear from RSS administrators about scheduling a community signing event.

The draft agreement’s goals include initiating involvement with law enforcement for major infractions and reducing the number of minor infractions involving law enforcement. So, discipline would primarily involve school staff.

The partnership is also seeking to establish a monitoring team that would review the agreement at least once per year and to create continuous communication.

In other agenda items:

• The board will swear in Lynn Marsh to fill a vacant seat. Marsh retired as a public school administrator and currently serves as an adjunct professor of special education at Catawba College.

Marsh as well as coach and teacher Travis Billings were interviewed publicly to fill the seat. Marsh was appointed via a 3-1 vote in her favor during the board’s previous meeting.

The seat was vacated by Susan Cox, who unintentionally won reelection in 2020 and agreed to serve temporarily. She recently moved to Guilford County to be closer to her family.

• The board will consider approving flexibility for matching grant funds provided to individual schools. During the previous school year, the board allowed schools to receive $10,000 that would normally need to be matched by fundraising efforts from schools with no match.

District administration will recommend the board approve the same measure this year.

• Chief Student Services Officer April Kuhn will present the board’s regular COVID-19 update. The board is expected to revisit its mask requirement on a monthly basis. In this case, that date would be Oct. 25, the date of its next business meeting.

Print Article

Comments

Local

County will reassess need for more room at Health Department, possible move to West End Plaza

News

‘Every life is absolutely worth it’: United Way shines light on suicide awareness, mental health during walk

News

Bluegrass is back: 55th Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention returns

Local

Supply chain woes haven’t halted rise in local liquor sales

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 death toll rises to 426

Local

Meals on Wheels Rowan collects 1.3 tons of dry pet food, raises $17,560

Lifestyle

English-Speaking Union to feature discussion of Putin, US presidents on Oct. 21

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan sworn in as State Bar president

Business

Signs of the times: Harwood Sign shop capitalizes on campaign season

Lifestyle

With help from nonprofit, Plummers reclaim lost family time

Education

RSS will revisit School Justice Partnership agreement

Education

Salisbury Academy will use grant to make stormwater, drainage improvements near campus

College

Blue Bears pick up first victory of season

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County records highest employee payroll growth in North Carolina

Nation/World

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets do it again; near misses for Cougars, Mustangs

Crime

NC man sentenced to 21 years for shooting police officer

College

Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith set to play first golf tourney as member of N.C. A&T team

Coronavirus

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in COVID-19 vaccines

Education

Report shows North Carolina third-graders struggling to meet reading goals

Nation/World

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists in Philippines, Russia

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 8

Crime

China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex offenses involving children

Local

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock