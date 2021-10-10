Nutrition educator program develops a partnership with Knox Middle School
By Kysha Rooks
N.C. Cooperative Extension
The Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program developed a partnership with Knox Middle School Principal Michael Courtright and health/physical education teacher Sandra Mitchell. This partnership is based on introducing teen cuisine which is designed to teach youth from grades 6 to 12 important life skills to promote optimal health — both in the present and in the future. The curriculum addresses key concepts about nutrition, food preparation and cooking, food safety, and physical activity using approaches and strategies that enhance learning and behavior change among teens. The program was developed delivered, and evaluated by Virginia Cooperative Extension through strong partnerships between the Virginia Family Nutrition Program, 4-H, and the Family and Consumer Sciences program areas.
Goal of teen cuisine
- Apply MyPlate to meal and snack planning, including breakfast
- Identify nutrient-dense foods and beverages that are low in added sugars saturated fats, and sodium
- Read and follow a recipe, using correct cooking measuring techniques
- Demonstrate safe knife-handling skills
- Prepare food safety to prevent foodborne illness
- Use food labels to choose healthier foods and snacks
- Understand the importance of physical activity and consider ways of incorporating it into everyday life
Kysha Rooks is an Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) educator with the N.C. Cooperative Extension. Contact her at 704-216-8970.
