Quotes of the week

“Suicide has impacted my family, so I’m all about being with people who have gone through similar events and how we can prevent possibly losing someone else.”

— Jim Behmer, chair of this year’s United Way fundraising campaign speaking of the Into The Light Walk

“People aren’t looking to buy a house and live in it for 40 years. They’re looking for an apartment for four or five years and then move on to somewhere else.”

— Steve Stroud, China Grove council member on the approval of a 240-unit apartment complex on Shue Road

“The truth is, Al Heggins had the right to be heard, just like I do. I want to thank her for talking to me about this face to face — it says a lot about her and her strength and courage.”

— Angie Spillman, county commissioner candidate on Facebook apologizing to Salisbury Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins over an earlier post

“I think events like this are excellent to bring pet owners together as well as pet businesses that may not be aware of each other.”

— Tracey Kyles, owner of a dog walking and sitting business speaking at the Woofstock fundraising event

“I firmly believe that this is what we need downtown right now.”

— Gianni Moscardini, chairman of Downtown Salisbury Inc.’s board of directors on a cooperative market planned for the former Wells Fargo building at 130 S. Main St.

“This park is the center of all the critical building blocks of a successful, diverse, collaborative city that values the many gifts and talents and treasures given so graciously by our citizens.”

— Karen Alexander, Salisbury mayor during a gathering to celebrate the opening of Bell Tower Green Park

“I was a country boy when I left here. I didn’t know nothing about nothing. You learn fast.”

— Garland Chambers, who advocated for workers rights with one of the largest labor unions as part of an adventurous life over his 83 years

“Not that everybody didn’t love the other way, but I think they were excited we were going to go traditional and more people can participate.”

— Shari Graham, on the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular Christmas parade transitioning back to a traditional

procession this year