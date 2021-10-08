October 8, 2021

  • 66°

High school boys cross country: A different Julian leads, but South still comes out on top

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 8, 2021

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Eli Julian has gotten used to running alone, and that didn’t change on Thursday.

The South Rowan sophomore, who has sprouted longer legs and added wirier muscles since that odd COVID winter season, clocked 16:28.55 on the revised course at Dan Nicholas Park and won by more than a minute over a surprising runner-up — West Rowan sophomore Ethan Wilson.

“This course is challenging, but it’s well-marked,” Julian said. “It was very muddy today, and we were splashing and sliding around, but I still was able to set a good pace.”

It was easier for him last season. His older brother, Noah Julian, a three-time county champion, set the tempo and showed the way. Eli’s job was to stay on Noah’s heels and to assure the Raiders of 1-2 finishes.

But Eli is more than a clone of his sibling, who is now a freshman runner at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Eli attacked running harder and earlier in life than Noah did, so his ceiling is higher. To put things in perspective, Noah won the county title on the old Dan Nicholas course as a sophomore with a 16:59 clocking. Eli is significantly ahead of that pace.

Whether he’ll keep getting better, stronger, smarter and tougher as Noah did only time will tell, but no one doubts that potential greatness resides within Eli. Carson’s Zach Marchinko (15:44) set the bar high, but Eli’s got the heart, the wheels and the head to run 5Ks as fast as anyone in the county has ever run them.

“Eli is already like an assistant coach, said South’s new head coach Tyler Downs. “This guy is a running machine. Whatever you ask of him, he can do it.”

While Julian, the fastest 3A sophomore in the state,  knows he’s going to win just about every race he enters, the motivation to produce quick times comes from a lot of places.

“I’d say mostly it’s my uncle’s times that motivate me,” he said.

His uncle, Benjamin Frick, was a two-time county champion for East Rowan in 1992-93. Frick ran 16:15 to win in 1993.

While Julian is special, cross country is very much a team sport, so he was as excited about Thursday’s team victory as his individual victory.

It was South’s fourth county championship in a row.

“It was a very good win for all of us,” Julian said.

South placed five runners in the top 14 for a winning score of 33. Next were East Rowan (47), Carson (61), West Rowan (89) and Salisbury (127).

This is a much younger team than the senior-led one the Raiders rolled with last season.

Sophomore Grayson Cromer placed third. Sophomore Aaron Jones took fourth. Jones kicked early and he and East Rowan’s Shayden Edwards, who was fifth, got tangled up late in the race, and both went down in the mud. Both were able to get up and finish.

South’s other scorers were sophomore Brooks Hubbard (11th) and freshman Brian Hickman (14th).

“We’re very young, but these guys are crazy talented and crazy motivated, just very mentally into running,” Downs said. “I was blessed to walk into this coaching situation. With the Julians, with this family atmosphere, South Rowan cross country already was a well-oiled machine.”

The county, as a whole, is super young. Thursday’s top six finishers were sophomores, including sixth-place James Anderson, who sparked Carson to third place.

The leading veteran was East senior Thomas Ferguson, who placed seventh. Ferguson and Edwards led the Mustangs’ runner-up finish. East also put Carson Ritchie (8th) and Daniel Fabian (10th) in the top 12. That’s all-county status.

Carson sophomore Connor Price was ninth.

Carson senior Aaron Arnold was 12th. His mother has been in the hospital with surgery, so some of the loudest cheers from the gallery were for him when he accepted his all-county shirt.

Wilson’s second-place finish in a PR of 17:31 also received loud acclaim.

“I finished 11th in the county last year and wasn’t really taking the sport seriously,” Wilson said. “But now I am serious about it. Now I can see what I’ve got in me and I’ve got a chance to do this in college. Today was a PR, but I still left a lot out there on course.  I can go faster. The goal is to catch Eli one day, but today the goal was just to keep him in sight. If you can still see Eli, you know you’re running a pretty good time.”

Wilson’s rise has been exciting, but like most cross country days in the past four years, this one ultimately belonged to the Raiders.

“We tell our guys to go out there and try to keep up with Eli,” Downs said with a grin. “This team is like a big chain. Link by link, they keep pulling each other forward.”

Print Article

Comments

Local

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock

Local

Salisbury Fire Department offers tips during Fire Prevention Week

News

Child care centers can seek virus grants from $800M pool of funds

News

Bill to cut greenhouse gas emissions heads to governor for signature

Nation/World

Senate dodges debt disaster by voting to extend borrowing

High School

High school boys cross country: A different Julian leads, but South still comes out on top

High School

High school girls cross country: Webb, Cougars splash to wins

Local

Quotes of the week

Business

Rowan County tourism numbers down significantly during pandemic-plagued 2020

Local

Bids due next week for firms interested in helping Salisbury find city manager

Local

22-year-old Salisbury man who was killed in motorcycle crash identified

Crime

Blotter: Bullet holes found in car on Julian Road

Local

Car crashes into auto parts store off of West Innes Street

Kannapolis

Photo gallery: Kickballers converge on downtown Kannapolis for charity tournament

Education

Monthlong celebration takes RSS students through manufacturing plants

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan will become NC Bar president, first from Rowan to hold title

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention returns to East Rowan High on Saturday

Local

Mayor Alexander, council member Sheffield top cash on hand, fundraising in City Council race

Education

Shout outs

Local

Historic homes will give 2021 OctoberTour participants stroll through Salisbury history

Education

Catawba hosts 2021 virtual NC Honors Association meeting

Local

Piedmont Players return to Meroney Theater this weekend with season opener performance of ‘Some Enchanted Evening’

Education

Education briefs: Catawba receives grant for minority male mentoring program

China Grove

China Grove Town Council candidate Joey Jordan wants to accelerate business growth, be voice for the people