Shout outs
Catawba student receives UPS scholarship
Greensboro native, Nardos Debru, a senior at Catawba
College majoring in nursing, was awarded a $3,200 UPS Scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington, D.C.
Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.4 million in student scholarships from the UPS Educational Endowment to support student success at private colleges and universities. This year, the NCICU awarded $115,200 in these scholarships to 36 low-income, first generation, minority, and new American students at private institutions across North Carolina. Debru is a first-generation student.
September Koontz Elementary Pawsome Panthers
September Koontz Elementary You Rock Awards
Historic homes will give 2021 OctoberTour participants stroll through Salisbury history
