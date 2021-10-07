Photo gallery: Kickballers converge on downtown Kannapolis for charity tournament
KANNAPOLIS — Some of NASCAR’s biggest names joined country musicians, entertainers and former NFL athletes to compete in Corey LaJoie’s inaugural Kickball Klassic on Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.
