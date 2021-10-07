October 7, 2021

  • 70°

Car crashes into auto parts store off of West Innes Street

By Staff Report

Published 1:23 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

SALISBURY — The O’Reilly Auto Parts store off of West Innes Street doesn’t usually provide drive-thru service, and it wasn’t able to accommodate a driver on Thursday that accidentally crashed into the building.

While it wasn’t immediately clear how the incident happened, the motorist accidentally crashed into the store after pulling into the parking lot at 102 Fairson Ave. There were no injuries to the driver or store employees, but there was significant damage to the building, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.

Several of the front windows were shattered. Bricks in the store’s front facade were broken apart. The crash left the inside of the store disheveled.

Employees weren’t able to immediately say whether the damage would close the store.

