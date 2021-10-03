October 3, 2021

  • 64°

Letter: Praise for Jon Post, pickleball tournament

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 3, 2021

I had the satisfying opportunity to be at Catawba College all three days this past weekend at the pickleball tournament run by Jon Post.

I have been playing pickleball for less than a year. As a 41-year- old mom to a 14-year-old competitor, I do not meet the typical demographic for the sport of white-haired players. But as Jon Post says in his article from April 2019, times change. The sport is shifting to one of younger players. The game is changing pace with exciting new serves that have rumors of being banned. The growth of this sport fueled by the pandemic is unprecedented in the U.S. Even if you haven’t played pickleball yet, you have probably heard about it.

I have traveled out of state to numerous sanctioned bigger events in the last year chasing medals. We have gone to CA, PA, GA, AL, FL and here in NC to play 13 tournaments since October 2020. We are going to TX, NV, and SC next month for large tournaments. The PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) Orlando just two weekends ago drew 1,259 people. Most APP (Association of Pickleball Professionals) tournaments have upwards of 800 participants. There are pros and cons in the bigger events and venues. Jon Post did an excellent job of running a great tournament in his home town. He had numerous, friendly volunteers headed by his spouse Libby to keep the flow of brackets running smoothly. The parking and shade were ample and the bathroom facilities were clean. Bottles of water were freely given and he had a great food truck, This Little Piggy, on site each day. There was minimal wait time in between matches and you could not have asked for better viewing or a greater place for an event.

High praise for Jon Post offering such a great tournament close to home that drew many top competitors from around the state. Charlotte, Raleigh, and Asheville each have their own pockets of high level players and it was wonderful seeing everyone come together this weekend. Way to offer a professional experience close to home. And I’m also happy my son Brian Hickman snagged a gold medal in singles. Thank you for the professional grade events with a home town feel.

— Amanda Przybyszewski

Landis

Print Article

Comments

Business

Wedding gives woman unique opportunity to reconnect with childhood memories

Lifestyle

Elder Orphan Care fundraiser set for Oct. 16

News

More than just a parade: ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will have after party at Bell Tower Green

Books

Library Notes: History room has more yearbooks available online

David Freeze

Grace Lutheran’s fish fry on Oct. 9 benefits Emma Myers

Business

Biz Roundup: Truck manufactured in Cleveland wins ‘Coolest Things Made in NC’ competition

Local

Commissioners to consider airport agreement, school health liaison position, vehicle purchase

Local

Salisbury’s Tim Norris appointed to NC Institute of Medicine

Nation/World

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

News

NC Briefs: Nursing home cited after dementia patient found with maggots

Coronavirus

Number of people vaccinated in Rowan County declines after data error discovered

High School

Spiders wrap up Carson 27-7

High School

Football roundup: North prevails in two overtimes; Falcons and Hornets romp

Business

Daimler’s truck division spun off from parent company

Coronavirus

US hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall

Crime

On fourth anniversary of Las Vegas massacre, survivors urge others to ‘be there for each other’

News

Energy bill deal aims to meet Cooper’s gas reduction goals for state

Local

Officials say newly opened Bell Tower Green Park is critical to city’s future

Crime

Gold Hill man shot in chest while unloading gun

Education

Zachary Lowensten named RSS Beginning Teacher of the Year

News

Changes made on prison facilities named for those with racist backgrounds

News

State lawmakers looking into liquor shortages

Nation/World

Vote delayed as Democrats struggle to save Biden’s $3.5T bill

Business

Kannapolis creates ‘social district’ allowing alcohol consumption outdoors on West Avenue