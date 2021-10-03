College football: Livingstone battles, comes up short

Staff report

ELIZABETH CITY — Livingstone’s football team came close again on Saturday afternoon, but the Blue Bears couldn’t overcome five turnovers in a 19-13 CIAA loss at Elizabeth City State University’s Roebuck Stadium.

Livingstone trailed 19-2 at halftime. Neither team scored in the third quarter. Livingstone (0-5, 0-2) made a run at the Vikings in the fourth quarter.

Livingstone’s Jose Gonzalez kicked a field goal with 3:08 remaining as the Blue Bears pulled within 19-13. Then the Blue Bears got the stop they needed, and after a short punt, Livingstone had the ball at its 38 with 1:52 left on the clock. The Blue Bears reached the ECSU 29 on that last push, but a pass interception, the third of the day by the Vikings (2-3, 2-0), ended LC’s hopes.

Kevin Caldwell threw two touchdown passes to give the Vikings a 13-0 lead. A rushing TD by Melvin Smalls Jr. expanded the advantage to 19-0.

Livingstone got on the board in the final minute of the first half, collecting a safety after a nice punt made ECSU start on its 6-yard line.

Livingstone struck for an explosive play early in the fourth quarter. Lazarus Anderson hit Lasirton Bryant for a 69-yard TD and a 2-point conversion cut the Blue Bears’ deficit to 19-10.

The Vikings were shut out by Livingstone’s defense in the second half but managed to hang on.

Jaden Echols made nine tackles for LC. Walter Watkins made eight stops and forced a fumble. Teyan Williams intercepted a pass for the Blue Bears.

The yardage was virtually even with the Vikings out-gaining Livingstone 296-290.

Tecorey Tutson rushed for 110 yards for Livingstone. Anderson threw for 138 yards, but LC’s three QBs were sacked six times.

Livingstone celebrates homecoming next Saturday against St. Augustine’s.