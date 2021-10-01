October 1, 2021

  • 63°
Officials attribute the problem of keeping shelves stocked on a dramatic increase in consumption, the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, worker shortages and insufficient storage at local stores. File photo by Jon C. Lakey, Salisbury Post.

State lawmakers looking into liquor shortages

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 1, 2021

Associated Press

RALEIGH — Persistent liquor shortages on local Alcoholic Beverage Control store shelves prompted North Carolina lawmakers to question the current top state ABC official and the distribution contractor.

But after a hearing Wednesday, the House ABC committee chairman leading the discussion remained frustrated, news outlets reported.

“I’m probably more dissatisfied, or unsatisfied at the conclusion of this two hours than I was hoping I would be. I have a lot more questions than I have answers,” said Rep. Tim Moffitt, a Henderson County Republican. “The cause has yet to be really discovered and I don’t think this meeting has really allowed us to really dig in as deep as we would like to.”

The House ABC committee held the meeting less than two weeks after state ABC Commission chairman A.D. “Zander” Guy resigned suddenly, citing in part the liquor supply troubles.

Deputy Commissioner Terrance Merriweather and Ben Thompson, a lawyer representing warehouse vendor LB&B Associates, took most of Wednesday’s questions.

The commission oversees the state’s wholesale and retail liquor distribution. The liquor comes from licensed distillers to the state’s two alcohol warehouses before it gets shipped to locally run ABC stores for sale.

LB&B began its latest contract with the state in July, which required the implementation of a new computerized inventory and ordering software program.

Thompson said LB&B acknowledges delivery problems in July and August were on the company.

“There were some stores that were delayed significantly on their deliveries,” Thompson told the committee. “We believe that we’ve righted that ship. … We think the delivery issues are now on track.”

But legislators say shortages still persist. Officials also attributed the problems to a dramatic increase in consumption, the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, worker shortages and insufficient storage at local stores.

Merriweather said the ABC commission has convened an advisory group to work through issues, including training on the new software.

The commission is focused on “making sure that our customers at the ABC boards are taken care of and our customers throughout North Carolina,” he said.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Zachary Lowensten named RSS Beginning Teach of the Year

News

Changes made on prison facilities named for those with racist backgrounds

News

State lawmakers looking into liquor shortages

Nation/World

Vote delayed as Democrats struggle to save Biden’s $3.5T bill

Business

Kannapolis creates new ‘social district’ that will allow alcohol consumption outdoors on West Avenue

Local

Quotes of the week

Kannapolis

Corey LaJoie’s inaugural Kickball Klassic charity tournament will bring top NASCAR drivers to Kannapolis

Local

Davidson County, Spencer officials detail partnerships for Yadkin River Park

Nation/World

Bill to avert government shutdown passes; Biden signs it

News

Women’s soccer coach fired after misconduct allegations

Local

Motorcycle involved in fatal crash near Rockwell

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death toll hits 410 since start of pandemic, 50 for September

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 30

News

Rowan County United Way unveils fundraising goal during campaign kickoff event at Bell Tower Green

Elections

Salisbury council candidates talk with Livingstone students during Black Voters Matter HBCU Tour

Education

Faith Academy adds modular units, looks ahead after smooth opening

Local

Girls on the Run schedules end-of-season event at Salisbury Community Park

Education

Shoutouts

Local

Gov. Cooper signs bill supported by local legislator cracking down on pharmacy benefit managers

High School

High school football: Sharing the load at West

Education

‘Good Morning Morgan’ brings elementary students the news

Education

Education briefs: RSS named to Rethink Education cohort

Education

Commission on Access to Sound Basic Education urges action on Leandro

News

NC legislators work out state budget; talks with Cooper next