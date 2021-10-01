October 1, 2021

  • 63°

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 1, 2021

“I’m afraid if we continue to allow massive solar farms to develop over and over and over again, we are going to lose what people are choosing to come to.”

— Karla Foster, Planning Board member who was part of a vote to reject a proposed solar project in Gold Hill

“Mr. McKeehan thought he could hide his illegal operations through the use of the dark web. But criminals who operate on the dark web should know that the DEA and its law enforcement
partners will not rest until all of the distributors of this poison are caught and prosecuted.”

— Robert J. Murphy, Drug Enforcement Agency official after a Salisbury man got more than two years in prison for importing opioids

“We are closer than where we were.”

— Lt. Justin Crews, of the Salisbury Police Department after investigators determined they have the weapon used to kill 7-year-old A’yanna Allen in 2016

“If you ever pick it up, you’re addicted, automatically.”

— Mike McCord, who played in a high skill bracket at the North Carolina Pickleball Championships in Salisbury

“We see a lot of families, a lot of happy people out here.”

— Marcus Neubacher, NC Transportation Museum director of administration on the arrival of Thomas the Tank Engine

“Vaccination is truly our way out of the pandemic where people build immunity without having to get sick.”

— Alyssa Harris, Rowan County Health Director as the county topped 50% of residents being vaccinated

“I’ve had a chance to coach quite a few really good center fielders. Kane might be the best of all of them.”

— Thad Chrismon, baseball coach at South Rowan as senior Kane Kepley committed to play at Liberty University

   

“They shouldn’t be trying to limit the vote for anyone … We don’t need obstacles to voting. If we have voter ID and it makes sense, OK. But not if it’s an obstacle to someone voting.”

— Pam Everhardt Bloom, who got a voter ID card in 2019 before court
rulings prevented them from being required

“I want to create something where people walk in and their jaws hit the floor and they go, ‘I can’t believe this is Salisbury.’ ”

— Samantha Haspel, who is opening The White Rabbit Cocktail Parlour and Wonderland Barcade with Robert Ring in the former  King Tut’s Hookah Lounge

Print Article

Comments

Education

Zachary Lowensten named RSS Beginning Teach of the Year

News

Changes made on prison facilities named for those with racist backgrounds

News

State lawmakers looking into liquor shortages

Nation/World

Vote delayed as Democrats struggle to save Biden’s $3.5T bill

Business

Kannapolis creates new ‘social district’ that will allow alcohol consumption outdoors on West Avenue

Local

Quotes of the week

Kannapolis

Corey LaJoie’s inaugural Kickball Klassic charity tournament will bring top NASCAR drivers to Kannapolis

Local

Davidson County, Spencer officials detail partnerships for Yadkin River Park

Nation/World

Bill to avert government shutdown passes; Biden signs it

News

Women’s soccer coach fired after misconduct allegations

Local

Motorcycle involved in fatal crash near Rockwell

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death toll hits 410 since start of pandemic, 50 for September

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 30

News

Rowan County United Way unveils fundraising goal during campaign kickoff event at Bell Tower Green

Elections

Salisbury council candidates talk with Livingstone students during Black Voters Matter HBCU Tour

Education

Faith Academy adds modular units, looks ahead after smooth opening

Local

Girls on the Run schedules end-of-season event at Salisbury Community Park

Education

Shoutouts

Local

Gov. Cooper signs bill supported by local legislator cracking down on pharmacy benefit managers

High School

High school football: Sharing the load at West

Education

‘Good Morning Morgan’ brings elementary students the news

Education

Education briefs: RSS named to Rethink Education cohort

Education

Commission on Access to Sound Basic Education urges action on Leandro

News

NC legislators work out state budget; talks with Cooper next