Gold Hill man tells deputies he was shot in chest while cleaning gun

SALISBURY — A 35-year-old Gold Hill man was hospitalized Friday after being shot during an incident initially described as accidental.

The man, Nathan Aaron Medley, was found at his Doby Road residence around 3 a.m. with a gunshot wound in his chest and an exit wound in his back.

He initially told Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies he was cleaning a gun that went off. While on the way to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, however, he told EMS workers there were other circumstances involved in the shooting and refused to say more, said Maj. John Sifford.

Sifford said the shooting is still under investigation and detectives plan to speak with the man again.

Medley was treated and released from the hospital.