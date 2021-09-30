High school football: Jayvee teams win
From staff reports
Jamal Rule scored three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion and led Salisbury to a 34-14 win against R.J. Reynolds at Ludwig Stadium on Thursday.
Will Webb ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to Torian Brown.
Bo Brincefield had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Hornets.
•••
West Rowan got it first win by edging Northwest Cabarrus 8-6 on Thursday.
Nick Loeblein scored the West touchdown on a reception. Kevin O’Brien had a 2-point conversion.
Marquise Howell led the West defense.
•••
South Rowan blocked two punts for safeties and beat Central Cabarrus 32-14 on Thursday.
Nacier Parker ran for a TD and threw two touchdown passes to Jaden Moore.
Jason Brown had a rushing TD.
•••
Carson’s game at Concord was postponed to Monday.
ACC race wide open as No. 23 North Carolina State, No. 24 Wake Forest lead way
By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer It took less than a month to dramatically change the look of the Atlantic... read more