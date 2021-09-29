September 29, 2021

AP File Photo The Carolina Panthers will be missing another key defender Sunday.

Panthers place another starting defensive back on injured reserve

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021

CHARLOTTE (AP) — The Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris on injured reserve with a groin injury, meaning he will miss at least three games.

Burris was injured during Carolina’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans last Thursday night.

He becomes the second Panthers defensive back to go on injured reserve this week, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn, who could miss the remainder of the season after breaking three bones in his right foot.

Burris has 10 tackles and one interception for the Panthers’ No. 1-ranked defense.
Sean Chandler or Sam Franklin is expected to start for Burris on Sunday when the Panthers (3-0) travel to face the Dallas Cowboys.

The Panthers have promoted center Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad to take Burris’ spot.

