Area sports: Catawba cancels second football game in two weeks

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Due to COVID issues, Catawba’s home football game scheduled for Saturday against Limestone has been postponed and likely will be canceled.

As with the Wingate contest, both teams have games slated for each week throughout the remainder of the season, so a makeup date is unlikely.

Catawba is still set to host Carson-Newman on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Carson’s girls and South Rowan’s boys won Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference Meet held at Salisbury Community Park.

Individual champions were East Rowan’s Meredith Bonner (22:09) and South Rowan’s Eli Julian (16:50).

Carson’s girls were led by Makayla Borst, third in 22:44, and Camden Corley, fourth in 22:51. Other scorers for the Cougars were Kendall Barbee (7th), Brynn Sokolowski (19th) and Emily Landaverde (20th).

South Rowan’s girls placed second. Madison Beaver (22:54) led the Raiders with a fifth-place finish. Bethany Rymer (6th) and Lindsey Beaver (9th) also had top-10 finishes for the Raiders.

Lake Norman Charter placed third. Bonner led the Mustangs to fourth place. East’s Leah Edwards was 10th.

West Rowan finished seventh.

•••

In the boys race, the Raiders rolled to a score of 25 with Grayson Cromer (18:02) finishing second behind Julian and Aaron Jones (18:13) taking third. The other scorers for South were Brooks Hubbard (7th) and Brian Hickman (12th).

Thomas Ferguson (18:38) placed fourth and led East Rowan to a second-place finish. Shayden Edwards (5th), Daniel Fabian (6th) and Carson Ritchie (10th) gave the Mustangs four in the top 10.

Aaron Arnold placed eighth to lead Carson to third place, while teammate James Anderson was ninth.

West Rowan finished fourth.

VOLLEYBALL

South Piedmont Conference leader West Rowan won a big one on Tuesday, beating Lake Norman Charter on the road to finish a season sweep.

The Falcons won 25-16, 26-24 and 25-18. West has a two-game lead over Lake Norman Charter and South Rowan.

Kelcie Love had 12 kills. Maia Gaeta had seven kills. Anna Grace Blackledge had six kills, five blocks, nine digs and two aces. Brooke Kennerly had nine digs. Ashlee Ennis had 16 digs. Madelyn VonCannon had 10 digs. Noe Gaeta had four kills and 35 assists.

•••

West Davidson defeated Salisbury 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-13, Ashley Yang had 28 assists and nine digs. Ava Morris had nine kills and nine digs. Brooke Cunningham had 11 kills. Katie Peeler had 19 digs. Riley Peltz had 10 kills.

•••

South Rowan swept Concord 25-17, 25-11 and 25-11 in Tuesday’s SPC match. Emma Owens had 15 assists and four aces for the Raiders. Leah Rymer had 14 assists and 10 digs. Cameron Black had eight kills and nine digs. Avery Welch had 10 kills. Meredith Faw had five kills and six digs. Payton Black had 25 digs.

•••

North Rowan took a 25-11, 25-12, 23-25 and 25-14 win against Thomasville in a CCC match on Tuesday.

•••

East Rowan swept Central Cabarrus in SPC action on Tuesday.

JAYVEE VOLLEYBALL

South Rowan won 25-8 and 25-17 against Concord on Tuesday.

South (10-4, 6-3) got seven assists from Laney Beaver. Jamilyn Rollins had seven digs and four aces.Avery Crowell had five digs. Laurel Everett had four aces.

•••

West Rowan’s jayvees lost to Lake Norman Charter 30-28 and 26-24. Sophia Blackledge had 11 kills and 10 digs for the Falcons. Lainey Sweet had four kills and six digs. Abigail Evenden had nine digs. Ella Doby had eight digs. Brinley Batts had nine digs and 15 assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

East Rowan rolled 9-0 against Central Cabarrus in Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference match.

Audrey Ward, Jaysa Causby, Addison Barrett, Lauren Whisnant, Rebecca Reilly and Lindsey Whisnant won in singles. Causby/Barrett, Ward/Lauren Whisnant and Reilly/Lindsey Whisnant won in doubles.

•••

In an 8-1 loss to undefeated Lake Norman Charter, Summer Null won at No. 3 singles for Carson.

BOYS SOCCER

Andrew Martin and Jordan Avalos scored for East Rowan in Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to Central Cabarrus in South Piedmont Conference play.

•••

Salisbury improved to 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the Central Carolina Conference with a 4-1 victory over the Lexington Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.

Carlos Henriquez found Will Webb on the back post to give Salisbury the early lead.

SHS was on the front foot for a large portion of the first half but the Hornets found themselves tied at half after a mental mistake cost them the equalizer.

A refocused team took the field for the second half and defender Luke Graeber continued his assault on the scorebook with an assist to Colin Donaldson on a long throw.

Webb scored his second goal of the night on another cross, this time from Leo Fragoso, to push the lead to 3-1.

Webb flipped the script and crossed a ball onto the feet of freshman David Austin, who finished the scoring.

Salisbury got excellent play from senior Bennett Clark, who played his best match of the season.

“I thought we were strong for large portions of the match,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “We had one big mistake in each half but mental mistakes can be cleaned up. If we can do so and keep our mental fortitude for the duration of the match, we will be a tough opponent for anyone.”

Next up for the Hornets is another makeup conference match on Thursday at Thomasville. Game time is 6 p.m.