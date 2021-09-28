September 28, 2021

  • 79°

Blotter: Sept. 28

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:54 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Friday reported an assault in the 100 block of Afton Road in Kannapolis.

• The Rockwell Police Department and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-agency checkpoint around Upper Palmer and Sides Road on Friday.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Choate Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday overdosed in the 200 block of Freeze Meadow Road in China Grove.

• A man on Friday was the victim of an assault with a knife in the 100 block of Myrtle Goodnight Road in China Grove.

• A man reported a burglary Saturday in the 11900 block of Shinn Road in Mount Ulla.

• A man on Saturday reported a theft from a car parked in front of his home in the 4500 block of Mount Hope Church Road in Salisbury.

• A domestic assault was reported Saturday in the 100 block of Carroll Court in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported a burglary in the 2800 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 2200 block of East Ridge Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 2200 block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury.

• Melissa Danielle Steele, 38, was charged Friday with felony breaking and entering in the 4200 block of Franklin Community Center Road in Salisbury.

• Jeffrey Lynn Rush, 55, was charged Saturday with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• Brenda Agner Brown, 56, was charged Sunday with misusing the 911 emergency telephone system.

• Zebulon Shane McLaughlin was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A Mothers Choice on Monday reported vandalism in the 1300 block of Standish Street in Salisbury.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 28

Gold Hill

Planning Board votes against 574-acre Gold Hill solar farm after lengthy, lively meeting

Education

RSS Board of Education appoints Marsh to fill vacant seat

Gold Hill

Planning Board considers controversial Gold Hill solar project

High School

High school baseball: South’s Kepley commits to Liberty

Local

Insurance commissioner presents checks to Rowan County volunteer fire departments

Local

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

News

Novant Health fires more than 175 for not getting vaccinated

News

Cooper vetoes GOP bill that sought to weaken AG’s powers

Nation/World

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

Nation/World

California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

Nation/World

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools extends mask mandate through Oct. 25

Coronavirus

State data show majority of Rowan County residents vaccinated against COVID-19

Crime

Salisbury Police confirm seized rifle was used in 7-year-old A’yanna Allen’s murder

Ask Us

Ask Us: How will city of Salisbury spend American Rescue Plan funds?

Nation/World

Pelosi vows to pass $1T bill, move ahead on larger measure

Nation/World

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties, child abuse

Local

Day Out With Thomas returns to Transportation Museum

Local

Crowd converges on Salisbury for state pickleball tournament

News

After another court ruling against it, what’s next for voter ID in NC?

Local

Rowan County Fair back in full force with rides, livestock, vendors

Coronavirus

With COVID statistics still concerning, local health experts weigh in on the safety of gatherings