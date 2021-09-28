Blotter: Sept. 28

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Friday reported an assault in the 100 block of Afton Road in Kannapolis.

• The Rockwell Police Department and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-agency checkpoint around Upper Palmer and Sides Road on Friday.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Choate Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday overdosed in the 200 block of Freeze Meadow Road in China Grove.

• A man on Friday was the victim of an assault with a knife in the 100 block of Myrtle Goodnight Road in China Grove.

• A man reported a burglary Saturday in the 11900 block of Shinn Road in Mount Ulla.

• A man on Saturday reported a theft from a car parked in front of his home in the 4500 block of Mount Hope Church Road in Salisbury.

• A domestic assault was reported Saturday in the 100 block of Carroll Court in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported a burglary in the 2800 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 2200 block of East Ridge Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 2200 block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury.

• Melissa Danielle Steele, 38, was charged Friday with felony breaking and entering in the 4200 block of Franklin Community Center Road in Salisbury.

• Jeffrey Lynn Rush, 55, was charged Saturday with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• Brenda Agner Brown, 56, was charged Sunday with misusing the 911 emergency telephone system.

• Zebulon Shane McLaughlin was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A Mothers Choice on Monday reported vandalism in the 1300 block of Standish Street in Salisbury.