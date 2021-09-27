Salisbury Police confirm gun was used in 7-year-old A’yanna Allen’s murder

SALISBURY — Police say they have the weapon used in the murder of 7-year-old A’yanna Allen, who was shot and killed Dec. 4, 2016 as she slept in a bedroom she shared with her grandmother.

Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department says the weapon, “an AK assault rifle,” originally was seized during a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop. It sat in an evidence room for an extended period of time before investigators were able to confirm it was the same weapon used in Allen’s murder.

Confirmation the gun was used in the crime was a significant step in the investigation into Allen’s murder, Crews said.

“We are closer than where we were,” he said.

The 7-year-old died after a barrage of bullets swept through a home on Harrel Street she was sleeping in with her paternal grandmother. The shooting occurred around 4 a.m., which was just hours after someone shot Sharod Raheen Mathis at the now-closed Firewater Restaurant and Lounge off of Innes Street. An autopsy report showed Allen was wounded 20 times by the gunfire.

The two shootings are connected, police say, but the only arrest of note was a 21-year-old woman who was charged with obstructing the case.

Crews said shell casings from a test fire of the rifle matched ones at the scene of the crime. Prior to the test fire, police suspected the weapon was tied to the shooting.

Crews said police officers know who the gun was seized from and can “work backwards” to find out who was in possession of the weapon on Dec. 4, 2016. The person the gun was seized from isn’t a suspect in Allen’s murder, he said. Other details about the incident when the gun was seized weren’t immediately available Monday.

Allen’s murder is one of the most prominent cold cases for the Salisbury Police Department. During a National Day of Remembrance video posted by the city of Salisbury this weekend, Police Chief Jerry Stokes said Allen’s murder “must be solved for the victim, the family and friends and for all of us.”

“It is by justice that we can feel safe and resilient as a community,” Stokes said.

People with information and unwilling to “say something” are standing in the way of justice, he said.

“Standing up for what’s right can be hard, but we as a community need to support each other,” he said.

People with information about Allen’s murder can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.