September 26, 2021

The library is offering online resources for skill building.

Rowan Public Library offers online resources for skill building

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

By Amanda Bosch

Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY — Looking to build your computer skills? Need to practice before taking a career licensure exam? Perhaps your children need some extra help to build literacy, math or even logical thinking skills or maybe they need some extra help prepping for college entrance exams.  Rowan Public Library has you covered with access to the Learning Express Library. You can find this resource by visiting rowanpubliclibrary.org and selecting Library Services. From there, choose NCLIVE. You will be prompted to enter your library card number and PIN to access these resources from home.

There are many resources to choose from, but if you choose TestPrep, you will find a link to the Learning Express Library. You will need to make an account so you can save all your work in this database to your My Center account. This allows you to save your work on practice tests and add items to your account to come back and view later.  If you need help, Rowan Public librarians will be happy to point you to this resource and get you started using it and building those skills!

LearningExpress Library®

LearningExpress Library is an easy-to-use e-learning platform featuring online tutorials, practice tests and e-books to help you achieve your educational and professional goals. In addition to helping you improve your skills in reading, writing, math and basic science, LearningExpress Library offers tools and resources to help you search for jobs, build workplace skills and prepare for career certification exams. You’ll also find college and grad school admissions test prep, GED® test prep and much more.

Adult Core Skills

Build your math, reading, writing, grammar and public speaking skills. You’ll also find resources in English and Spanish to help you prepare for the U.S. citizenship exam.

Basic Computer Skills

Learn the basics of using a computer, navigating the internet, and using popular Microsoft Office software programs such as Access, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and Word.

Career Preparation

Explore potential careers (including military service), build workplace skills, and prepare for the ACT® WorkKeys® Assessments, the ASVAB test, the TOEIC® test and career licensure exams.

College Admissions Test Preparation

Get help with writing college admissions essays and prepare for important tests such as the AP®, ACT®, SAT® and more.

College Students

Brush up on your reading, writing, grammar, vocabulary, math and science skills. Prepare for ACCUPLACER® and ASSET® college placement tests, CLEP® and DSST® exams, and graduate school admissions exams such as the GMAT®, GRE®, LSAT®, MCAT® and PCAT®.

High School Equivalency Center

Open the door to better opportunities with LearningExpress Library’s High School Equivalency Center. You’ll find resources to help you build your reading, writing, grammar, vocabulary and math skills as well as prepare for the GED®, HiSET® and TASC® tests.

School Center

Elementary, middle and high school students: Find resources to help you prepare for important tests, get extra help with assignments and boost your skills in math, English language arts, social studies, science and technology.

Recursos en Español

Herramientas de aprendizaje, carrera y ciudadanía en español. Este centro ofrece a los adultos que están muy ocupados los recursos para mejorar sus habilidades básicas, ganar sus credenciales de GED® o ser ciudadano estadounidense.

Resources in Spanish (English Translation)

This center provides learning tools as well as career and citizenship resources to help busy adults improve their basic skills, earn a GED® or become a U.S. citizen.

