My Turn, Tim Deal: Resist promotion of distrust, hate

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

By Tim Deal

Showing there’s still a glimmer of common sense in government, North Carolina’s House and Senate both recently passed House Bill 324 to say North Carolina public schools shall promote: the United States government should not be violently overthrown; all Americans are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness (wording directly from America’s founding documents); that nobody should be denied equal protection under the law; that one race or sex is not inherently inferior to another; and that nobody should be discriminated against because of his or her race or sex.

Read all of HB324’s common sense provisions online at ncleg.gov.

Common sense? Yes. Founding and governing principles of the United States for 250 years? Yes. Supported by Democrats? No, not one. And as expected, it was vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper, coincidentally on the same day he vetoed H.B. 805, which would increase penalties for property damage incurred by violent rioting like that incurred following George Floyd.

Most media tells us, however, that H.B. 324 was evil because it was intended to prevent the teaching of “critical race theory” to young minds. So, what’s critical race theory, and why should you care?

Proponents of “critical race theory” say it has been around since the ’60s and ’70s, but you won’t likely find reference to that term until fairly recently when its basic tenets promoting division and contempt were conveniently packaged so as to hide its intent and make it more easily acceptable. 

The best summary of CRT and its origins I’ve found is the transcript of a lecture delivered to Hillsdale College by Christopher Rufo (find it online). It documents that the core of CRT has actually been around since before World War II when Marxism sought to create division based on social class. Those who hate America found that the strong middle class prevented that approach from working here, so race was identified, and is being used as the wedge to divide and destroy our social structure. 

If you’re a parent, grandparent or teacher you should be concerned that the National Education Association and N.C. Association of Educators seem intent on teaching CRT principles (see their websites and judge for yourself.)  All of us should recognize anytime we hear terms like “equity,” “diversity and inclusion” and “social justice” that political correctness (division) is what is actually being promoted. Continued loss of our freedoms will be the result of our tolerance and inaction.

I’m reminded of the song we learn as kids: “red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight.” Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Tim Deal lives in Rowan County.

