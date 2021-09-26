Letter: Virginia falls victim to woke mob

I trust you saw where the far left Democratic governor of Virginia toppled the statue of General Robert E. Lee in Richmond and had it cut into small pieces. What a wretched human being with a woke agenda.

I imagine the “local philanthropist” and others who suffer from Trump derangement syndrome are relieve that Gov. Roy Cooper did not do the same thing to “Fame.” Just kidding. OK?

Since she was a part of the Confederate cause, it would follow that those with Trump derangement syndrome would be out to destroy her. At least she is now located in an isolated, weed-infested field next to the railroad tracks where the woke mob cannot find her. Right?

Oh, and by the way, this far left governor took part in a well-publicized blackface minstrel skit while he was in college. What a hypocrite. Actually, the woke mob is saying, “Do as I say, not what I do.”

This nation is becoming a cesspool of the hate America bigots. May God help us all.

— Don Pruitt

China Grove