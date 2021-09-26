September 26, 2021

Letter: Power grid needs to be strengthened

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by terrorists or by another country (e.g. China may already have the capability — which it may use in an economic crisis,) or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?

We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system (like Russia has) or we could lose internet at the least in an anti-satellite attack.

— Alvin Blake

Salisbury

