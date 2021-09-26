September 26, 2021

  • 55°
The Tar Heels stumbled against Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Georgia Tech swamps No. 21 North Carolina

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, Georgia Tech’s defense stifled Sam Howell much of the game and the Yellow Jackets beat a ranked team for the first time in Geoff Collins’ three seasons as coach, upsetting No. 21 North Carolina 45-22 Saturday night.

Playing for the first time since he was injured in a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois, Sims replaced Jordan Yates late in the second quarter and ran for TDs of 11 and 1 yards that put Georgia Tech in control — the latter set up by his 38-yard scamper.

Sims threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Malachi Carter early in the fourth quarter and finished off the game with a flourish, scoring on a 50-yard run with just over a minute remaining.

Sims ran for 128 yards on 10 carries and completed 10 of 13 passes for 112 yards for Georgia Tech (2-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

North Carolina (2-2, 1-2) is shaping up as one of the nation’s most disappointing teams after coming into the season ranked in the top 10.

Sam Howell was sacked eight times and fumbled twice, leading to 10 points for the the Yellow Jackets in the first half. He also was stuffed on a fourth-down run in his own territory, setting up a short field for another Georgia Tech touchdown drive.

Howell completed 25 of 39 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored the game’s first TD on a 23-yard run, but finished with just 8 yards rushing after back-to-back games with more than 100 yards.

His chief tormenter was Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas, who had 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles in the Tar Heels backfield.

Collins came into the night with a record of 7-18 since taking over as Georgia Tech coach in 2019, including an 0-6 mark against ranked teams.

Make it 1-6.

The Tar Heels didn’t look anything like the team that blew away Virginia the week before, when they piled up 699 total yards and scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half possessions in a 59-39 victory.

Instead, they reverted to the shaky form of a 17-10 loss at Virginia Tech in the season opener, when Howell was sacked six times and threw three interceptions.

The Yellow Jackets played the first of six games in six seasons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, about a mile from their midtown campus and best known as home of the NFLs Atlanta Falcons.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: The Tar Heels simply made too many mistakes to be considered among the nation’s better teams. Among their seven penalties was one that wiped out a field goal. They were dominated up front by a Georgia Tech defense that had 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. It’s back to the drawing board for coach Mack Brown.

Georgia Tech: Sims has surely regained the starting job that was his during a promising freshman season and the first game of 2021. Yates made his third straight start at quarterback, even though Sims was healthy, but the offense didn’t do much until Collins went back to his former starter.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Begin a stretch of three straight games in Chapel Hill when they host rival Duke next Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Return to campus next Saturday to take on Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Print Article

Comments

Local

Crowd converges on Salisbury for state pickleball tournament

News

After another court ruling against voter ID, local lawmakers say they’re committed to the idea

Local

Rowan County Fair back in full force with rides, livestock, vendors

Coronavirus

With COVID statistics still concerning, local health experts weigh in on the safety of gatherings

Business

Couple hopes to create a unique destination with nostalgic arcade, upscale cocktail bar

Books

Rowan Public Library offers online resources for skill building

Business

Rowan County YMCA will provide $75 vouchers for health care plan members

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber wraps up recruitment campaign

Faith

Faith Briefs: St. Luke’s Episcopal bids farewell to music director

Local

Salisbury resident Nalini Joseph named to NC chief justice’s new task force

High School

Sports obituary: Former South Legion, West baseball coach Wright was a builder

Education

RSS school board to receive update on pay study

Education

Catawba College’s first choral concert is Oct.3

Nation/World

Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Nation/World

COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers

Nation/World

Sheriff’s office: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment

High School

West smashes South 55-16

Nation/World

Biden says $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan has hit ‘stalemate’

Crime

Court rules sex offenders can be monitored perpetually; General Assembly law limits tracking to 10 years

Crime

R. Kelly fate in jury’s hands at sex trafficking trial

High School

High school football: Hornets romp; North loses key road game

News

Supporters of man freed from prison seek Cooper pardon

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 death toll tops 40 for September

College

Catawba-Wingate football game canceled