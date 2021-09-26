Catawba College’s first choral concert is Oct.3

SALISBURY – Catawba College’s Shuford School of the Performing Arts will present the Catawba Singers at 4 p.m. on Oct. 3.

The concert will be held in Catawba’s Omwake-Dearborn chapel, located in the middle of the college’s campus.

The concert, “Give us Hope” features choral selections with lyrics that speak to the emotional and spiritual needs of humanity. Audience members can expect to hear a varied program with selections from standard vocal literature, praise and worship, pop and Broadway.

The 40-voice ensemble is under the direction of Phillip E. Burgess, associate chair of the music department and director of choral/vocal studies.

The choir’s accompanist is Susan Trivette, Catawba’s collaborative pianist in music and theater.

This concert marks a return to public performances by Catawba’s music department after a 20-month hiatus.

In accordance with CDC and Catawba College policy, all audience members will be required to wear a mask during the performance and remain socially distanced in seating.

The concert is free and open to the public.