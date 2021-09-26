September 26, 2021

  • 55°

Catawba College’s first choral concert is Oct.3

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

SALISBURY – Catawba College’s Shuford School of the Performing Arts will present the Catawba Singers at 4 p.m. on Oct. 3.

The concert will be held in Catawba’s Omwake-Dearborn chapel, located in the middle of the college’s campus.

The concert, “Give us Hope” features choral selections with lyrics that speak to the emotional and spiritual needs of humanity. Audience members can expect to hear a varied program with selections from standard vocal literature, praise and worship, pop and Broadway.

The 40-voice ensemble is under the direction of Phillip E. Burgess, associate chair of the music department and director of choral/vocal studies.

The choir’s accompanist is Susan Trivette, Catawba’s collaborative pianist in music and theater.

This concert marks a return to public performances by Catawba’s music department after a 20-month hiatus.

In accordance with CDC and Catawba College policy, all audience members will be required to wear a mask during the performance and remain socially distanced in seating.

The concert is free and open to the public.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Local

Crowd converges on Salisbury for state pickleball tournament

News

After another court ruling against voter ID, local lawmakers say they’re committed to the idea

Local

Rowan County Fair back in full force with rides, livestock, vendors

Coronavirus

With COVID statistics still concerning, local health experts weigh in on the safety of gatherings

Business

Couple hopes to create a unique destination with nostalgic arcade, upscale cocktail bar

Books

Rowan Public Library offers online resources for skill building

Business

Rowan County YMCA will provide $75 vouchers for health care plan members

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber wraps up recruitment campaign

Faith

Faith Briefs: St. Luke’s Episcopal bids farewell to music director

Local

Salisbury resident Nalini Joseph named to NC chief justice’s new task force

High School

Sports obituary: Former South Legion, West baseball coach Wright was a builder

Education

RSS school board to receive update on pay study

Education

Catawba College’s first choral concert is Oct.3

Nation/World

Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Nation/World

COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers

Nation/World

Sheriff’s office: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment

High School

West smashes South 55-16

Nation/World

Biden says $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan has hit ‘stalemate’

Crime

Court rules sex offenders can be monitored perpetually; General Assembly law limits tracking to 10 years

Crime

R. Kelly fate in jury’s hands at sex trafficking trial

High School

High school football: Hornets romp; North loses key road game

News

Supporters of man freed from prison seek Cooper pardon

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 death toll tops 40 for September

College

Catawba-Wingate football game canceled