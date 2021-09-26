September 27, 2021

Bradley 50th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 4:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

Barbara Jean Doby Bradley and Ronnie E Bradley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
The Bradley’s were married on September 18, 1971 at Emmanuel Baptist Church by Reverend Joe Richards in Salisbury, NC.
Ronnie retired from H.B.D. Industrials, who many know as the old Carolina Rubber Hose Building after 42 years. Barbara retired from Jeans Janitorial Service after 35 years.
Ronnie passed as of February 11, 2021. Gone but never forgotten. The love will last forever!

