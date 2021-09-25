September 25, 2021

  • 73°
Toyota has been part of the NASCAR circuit for years and first entered the Truck Series in 2004. It has eight driver championships and 11 manufacturer’s championships. File Photo By Jon C. Lakey, Salisbury Post.

Toyota to field Tundra TRD Pro truck next season in NASCAR

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 25, 2021

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Toyota will use its Tundra TRD Pro in NASCAR’s Trucks Series next season as part of an overhaul to the vehicles used in the third-tier series.

The Tundra TRD Pro was unveiled before Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Speedway. It will make its competition debut in next season’s opener at Daytona International Speedway in February.

The new body for 2022 helps Toyota celebrate the launch of new Tundra models on showroom floors. Toyota tries to race vehicles that closely resemble production vehicles and Toyota is the only manufacturer that fields three different body styles across NASCAR’s top three series.

Toyota next year will field a Camry TRD in the Cup Series, which is switching to Next Gen models in 2022. The Toyota Supra is the Xfinity Series entry.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has always been extremely important to Toyota not only in our history, but our focus at our dealerships,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports for Toyota Motor North America.

Toyota first entered NASCAR in the Truck Series in 2004 and has eight driver championships and 11 manufacturer’s championships. Ben Rhodes’ win in the season-opening race at Daytona was the 200th victory for the Tundra.

Toyota is on pace this season to earn a 12th manufacturer’s championship. Six of the 10 drivers that qualified for this season’s Truck Series playoffs compete in Toyotas.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

High School

West smashes South 55-16

Nation/World

Biden says $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan has hit ‘stalemate’

Crime

Court rules sex offenders can be monitored perpetually; General Assembly law limits tracking to 10 years

Crime

R. Kelly fate in jury’s hands at sex trafficking trial

High School

High school football: Hornets romp; North loses key road game

News

Supporters of man freed from prison seek Cooper pardon

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 death toll tops 40 for September

College

Catawba-Wingate football game canceled

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 24

Coronavirus

Crowd turns out to raise money for hospitalized sheriff’s deputy

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tally continues rising, now at 391 in Rowan County

Crime

‘No winners’: Mason found guilty in fish arcade murder trial

Local

Dixonville task force working to engrave names, quotes at cemetery

Coronavirus

Stage set for COVID-19 booster shots

News

Family finds unknown woman’s body in mother’s casket

Coronavirus

A third of workers in Cooper order not vaccinated

Nation/World

Remains of WWII soldier from North Carolina identified, will be buried in Robeson County

High School

State officials reach deal on prep sports governing, but details remain to be worked out

BREAKING NEWS

Mason found guilty in deadly fish arcade shooting

Crime

Blotter: Men stripped, robbed en route to buy beer

Crime

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

Education

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Local Events

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Education

Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council