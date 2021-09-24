September 24, 2021

  • 52°
Austin Riley homered but it wasn't enough for the Braves on Thursday. (AP File Photo/John Bazemore)

Lowly D-Backs rally past Braves, allowing Phillies to make up ground

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 24, 2021

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning, Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double and the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks beat the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 6-4 Thursday.

Seeking its fourth straight division title, Atlanta saw its lead cut to two games over Philadelphia when the Phillies rallied to beat Pittsburgh later Thursday. The Braves had won four straight games.

“You have go have a short memory,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We came in here to win the series and we did that.”

Arizona, which began the day tied with Baltimore for the major leagues’ worst record at 48-104, announced before the game that Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.

“In a game we were getting pushed around my their starting pitcher, we withstood the strain,” Lovullo said. “They fight. They unite. They stay focused.”

Austin Riley homered for the third straight game as the Braves took a 3-0 lead off Madison Bumgarner with a three-run third. Dansby Swanson’s sacrifice fly boosted the lead to 4-1 in the sixth.

Josh VanMeter and Ildemaro Vargas singled to open the seventh off Charlie Morton, Jacob Webb (5-4) relieved and Kelly hit his second pitch for a 376-foot homer to left field, his 12th this season.

Pinch-hitter Kole Calhoun and Varsho followed with doubles, Tyler Matzek relieved and pinch-hitter Henry Ramos’ sacrifice fly padded the lead.

“Today I just didn’t have my stuff,” Webb said. “It doesn’t make it easier, but you have to bounce back.”

Morton gave up three runs, five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts and two walks in his third start since signing a $22 million contract for 2022, a deal that includes a $22 million option for 2023. He has given up as many as four runs only once in his last 14 starts.

Bumgarner, who no-hit the Braves in a 7-0, seven-inning victory April 25, gave up three runs and five hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Sean Poppen (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for his first major league victory. J.B. Wendelken pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

NO-NO GONE EARLY

Travis d’Arnaud lined Bumgarner’s 24th pitch for a single to left field with two outs in the second inning, halting Bumgarner’s no-hit steak against Atlanta at 8 2/3 innings. Bumgarner’s April win is not classified as a no-hitter because it lasted only seven innings under pandemic rules.

FOUR OF A KIND

Atlanta hitters Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley combined for four hits, six runs and six RBIs while hitting 1-4 in all four games of the series Thursday

The quartet accounted for seven homers, 21 runs and 22 RBIs in the four-game series. Riley had three homers and Albies had two.

ON FURTHER REVIEW

Albies’ RBI double in third inning was upheld after a video review. Replays showed that a fan reached over the left field fence and touched the ball with his hands as David Peralta attempted to make the catch, but the hit stood.

Albies got his 101st RBI a day after he became the youngest second baseman in major league history with a 30-homer, 100-RBI season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Adam Duvall left the game in the last of the seventh, when Eddie Rosario took over in right field.

Diamondbacks: SS Nick Ahmed (right shoulder soreness) missed his sixth straight start/game but was available off the bench, Lovullo said. … 1B Seth Beer (left shoulder) underwent surgery to address instability in the joint.

UP NEXT

Atlanta will play twice in San Diego today, first finishing a July 21 game that was suspended after a lengthy rain delay in Atlanta with the Padres leading 5-4 entering the top of the sixth. Left-hander Max Fried (12-7) is to start the regularly scheduled game.

Arizona RHP Humberto Castellanos (2-1) will oppose Los Angeles RHP Tony Gonsolin (3-1) in the opener of a three-game series at Chase Field. The Dodgers have won 14 of 16 in the season series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Coronavirus

Crowd turns out to raise money for hospitalized sheriff’s deputy

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tally continues rising, now at 391 in Rowan County

Crime

‘No winners’: Mason found guilty in fish arcade murder trial

Local

Dixonville task force working to engrave names, quotes at cemetery

Coronavirus

Stage set for COVID-19 booster shots

News

Family finds unknown woman’s body in mother’s casket

Coronavirus

A third of workers in Cooper order not vaccinated

Nation/World

Remains of WWII soldier from North Carolina identified, will be buried in Robeson County

High School

State officials reach deal on prep sports governing, but details remain to be worked out

BREAKING NEWS

Mason found guilty in deadly fish arcade shooting

Crime

Blotter: Men stripped, robbed en route to buy beer

Crime

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

Education

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Local Events

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Education

Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council

Education

Catawba to induct six into Blue Masque Hall of Fame

Education

Cavs After Hours: A new tutoring space at North Rowan

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Salisbury Police: Toyota Prius is most popular target for catalytic converter thieves

News

Salisbury City Council will vote on whether to exempt Goodwill developer from setback requirements

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office holding fundraiser for deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

Nation/World

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Nation/World

Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

News

NC Senate maneuvers again to keep public records bill alive