Area Sports: South, Salisbury roll in volleyball

From staff reports

South Rowan (11-3, 6-2) rolled against Central Cabarrus 25-12, 25-12 and 25-11 on Thursday in South Piedmont Conference action.

Cameron Black had six kills and seven digs. Ava Huffman had five kills. Avery Welch had five kills and four aces. Leah Rymer had 14 assists. Emma Owens had eight assists. Kali Nelson had seven digs. Payton Black had nine digs.

•••

Salisbury won a Central Carolina Conference match on Thursday, topping Thomasville 25-15, 25-9 and 25-7.

Riley Peltz had 12 kills. Mallory Link had five kills. Katie Peeler have five aces. Ella Trainor had five aces. Brooke Cunningham had six kills. Ava Morris had five aces and seven kills. Ashley Yang had nine aces and 29 assists.