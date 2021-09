Shive Elementary Good Citizens

Shive Elementary has recognized the following students for being September good core value citizen for the character trait of being good listeners.

Pre-Kindergarten: Micah Fink, Matias Chanello and Lexie Smith.

Kindergarten: Orion Croot, Emma Rollins, Teagan Smith, Beckett Basinger, Olivia Boger, Jessa McCord, Alex Medina, Addie Ledbetter and Cash Clanton.

First grade: Parker Morgan, Rosalee Graber, Lucca Marcial, Adalynn Belk, Mikaela Fezza, Wyatt Temple, Sam Klauder, Tripp Smith, October Overcash, Evan Johnson and Darcy Overcash.

Second grade: Noemi Sadjedy, Camden Stirewalt, Hayden Boyd, Alexandra Garcia, Alleigh Cordell, Jackson Smith, Jacob Sickle, Grady Royal, Alan Sanachez-Redonda and Dakota Alsup.

Third grade: Maddox Johnson, Lyla Hannah, Bella Fezza, Bayleigh Lambeth, Emma Ayala, Dominic Mowery, Jazmin Montes-Martinez, Halen James, Brantley Beaver and Sophia Swink.

Fourth grade: Sofia Arizmendez, Lucas Gobble, Aubrey Woodie, Logan Rabon, Ella Shank, Curtis Royal, Paven Yates and Jazlyn Cruz.

Fifth grade: Madelyn Carrillo, Emily Casper, Abigail Towell, Kaylee Lingle, Tyler Smith, Porter Thomas, Kaleb Lingle, Ciera Miller, Aubrey Basinger, Kaylor Figley, Katelynn Jessee and Mason Potts.