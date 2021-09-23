September 23, 2021

  • 54°
Wayne Hinshaw/For the Salisbury Post Catawba’s QB Ken Avent III (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates.

College football: First road game, first SAC game for Catawba

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — If you haven’t noticed, Wingate has gotten awfully good at football.

Last week, the Bulldogs wrecked Carson-Newman, which once ruled the South Atlantic Conference, and did it in Jefferson City, Tenn. Carson-Newman managed a field goal in the first quarter and nothing in the last three. The final was 25-3.

Wingate (3-0, 1-0) is ranked 13th in Division II as it awaits a Saturday night visit from Catawba. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Irwin Belk Stadium. This will be Catawba’s conference opener.

After some lean years, Catawba (3-0) is off to an exciting start and fans are understandably thrilled, but Wingate will be a different level opponent than the Indians faced in Erskine, Winston-Salem State or Barton.

There was a time when the Catawba Indians routinely pounded Wingate into the ground, but those days are long gone. Wingate has won the last four meetings and 12 of the last 15.

Even the two really good teams Catawba has fielded in recent years — 2015 (9-3) and 2017 (9-2) — fell to Wingate. Catawba’s only recent success against Wingate under head coach Curtis Walker came unexpectedly in 2016. But that was a weird season. Catawba lost when you were sure the Indians would win, and they won when you were certain they’d lose.

Wingate, coached for the last 21 seasons by Joe Reich, played reasonably close to a perfect game to smash Carson-Newman. The Bulldogs didn’t turn it over, veteran QB Shaw Crocker threw for 238 yards, and the Bulldogs ran the ball well enough to keep the heat off Crocker, who was sacked only once.  Defensively, Wingate held Carson-Newman to under 100 rushing yards and forced the Eagles to throw the ball 17 times (for a meager 50 yards), about 17 more than they wanted to. Carson-Newman was 2-for-12 converting third downs.

Wingate completed the package by being outstanding on special teams. McLean Robertson kicked four field goals. Wingate punted for a 45-yard average, and Carson-Newman had zero punt return yardage.

Catawba played a solid second half against Barton. The Indians will need two halves like that to compete at Wingate.

Catawba’s offensive strength has been the running game, and the Indians lead the SAC in that category. QB Ken Avent III ranks third in the SAC in rushing with 93 yards per game, while freshman running back Jyrea Martin is fourth. That means the offensive line has been really good.

Defensively, Catawba has given up quite a few yards, but not many points. The Indians basically allow two TDs per game and rank second in the SAC (behind Wingate) as far as fewest points allowed.

When it comes to special teams, Catawba punter/kicker Clayton Crile has been about as good as it gets.

It’s interesting that the schools list different all-time records for the series. Wingate was a junior college for many years and starts counting its games with Catawba with the 1988 season, the season that Wingate joined the SAC.

Catawba counts the four games played between the schools in the 1920s — Catawba won three of the four— and has the Indians leading the series 20-17.

Wingate lists Catawba as a 17-16 leader all-time.

Either way it’s gotten close. The teams have split the 16 meetings in Salisbury since 1988. Catawba holds a 9-8 edge at Wingate.

There’s some wonderful history in the series.

Wingate beat Catawba 61-55 in 1993, with the teams combining for 116 points and 1,286 yards. That game contributed several entries to the Catawba record book.

In 2001, shortly after 9/11 and on a day when very few college teams played, Catawba traveled to Wingate and beat the Bulldogs 12-0 behind a lot of defense and freshman quarterback Luke Samples.

In 2010, Brandon Bunn turned in Catawba’s biggest receiving day ever in a 35-28 win at Wingate. He accounted for 247 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Mason found guilty in deadly fish arcade shooting

Crime

Blotter: Men stripped, robbed en route to buy beer

Crime

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

Education

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Local Events

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Education

Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council

Education

Catawba to induct six into Blue Masque Hall of Fame

Education

Cavs After Hours: A new tutoring space at North Rowan

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Salisbury Police: Toyota Prius is most popular target for catalytic converter thieves

News

Salisbury City Council will vote on whether to exempt Goodwill developer from setback requirements

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office holding fundraiser for deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

Nation/World

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Nation/World

Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

News

NC Senate maneuvers again to keep public records bill alive

News

NC road-building costs could scale back long-term projects

Coronavirus

State reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County, 18 this week

Crime

Man jailed after fleeing to California, returning to Kannapolis

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry officials will request correction to 2020 Census count

Local

Salisbury city manager describes short-term solutions for firefighter pay concerns

Education

17 rackets donated to Erwin Middle School tennis teams

Local

Spencer town hall project at Park Plaza moving along

Nation/World

‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

Nation/World

White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants