September 22, 2021

  • 72°
Carl Blankenship/ Salisbury Post File Photo - The project at Park Plaza in Spencer is getting closer to completion.

Spencer town hall project at Park Plaza moving along

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

SPENCER — Spencer’s town hall project at Park Plaza is moving closer to its final stages.

The project and a final inspection on the renovated space is expected next month. Wallboard has been installed and work is about to begin on tile, painting and the new storefront. Permanent electrical service for the building will be turned on in the next two weeks.

The project is reusing existing heating and air conditioning units that have not been in operation for some time, but so far there have been no surprises.

“It will feel better once those units are up and running,” Town Manager Peter Franzese said.

The last change order was approved in August, and the town has about $24,000 left in its contingency fund for the project.

Next week, town officials will take another tour of the facility. They toured the project earlier this year when framing was put in place.

The project saw a delayed shipment of steel to finish the roof and firewall portions of the project, but it did not put the town hall project behind its estimated completion range of October to November.

Franzese said the town is looking ahead to an open house for the new facility as part of the town’s Winterfest in December.

The project comes with a $2.8 million price tag to overhaul one end of an old shopping center. It involves a roof replacement, structural repair, new electrical service and an entirely new storefront in addition to building out the interior with new office space for administrative staff and a full suite of police facilities. There will also be a snack bar.

The town is also performing basic renovations on space next to the town hall facility. It could be leased to a third party.

The town got some help with decoration as well. Sherry Mason Brown, a local resident who retired from the furniture industry, helped pick out the furnishings for the new space. It will be decorated with art by North Rowan High School students.

The town started using the parking area in front of the space as an event hub, but the Spencer Board of Aldermen also plans to develop a park on the corner of Salisbury Avenue. The next project on the agenda for the town is developing the Rowan County side of Wil-Cox Bridge with trails.

Print Article

Comments

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry officials will request correction to 2020 Census count

Local

Salisbury city manager describes short-term solutions for firefighter pay concerns

Education

17 rackets donated to Erwin Middle School tennis teams

Local

Spencer town hall project at Park Plaza moving along

Nation/World

‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

Nation/World

White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants

Nation/World

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

Nation/World

China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

Local

Charlotte-based developer chosen for Empire Hotel project

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 378 since start of pandemic

Coronavirus

375 employees noncompliant with Novant Health’s vaccination requirement

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 21

Local

Salisbury woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

Local

Commissioners approve incentive agreement for ‘I-85 Commerce Center’ on Webb Road

Education

State Employees Credit Union commits $1.5 million to new Partners in Learning center

Local

Salisbury council to discuss grant for thermal cameras, reconsider rezoning for future Goodwill store

Elections

Early voting for 2021 municipal elections begin Oct. 14

Nation/World

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

Nation/World

US officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town

Nation/World

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Coronavirus

Seven new COVID-19 fatalities bring September death toll to 27

Business

New ambulance company moves into Rowan County, filling need as COVID hospitalizations remain high

Crime

Blotter: Woman’s car shot several times on Pinehurst Street in Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19