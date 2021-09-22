Area sports: West volleyball stays on top in SPC

From staff reports

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s volleyball team got off to a strong start and beat South Rowan 25-9, 28-26 and 25-22 on Tuesday.

It was a birthday win for current West and former South coach Jan Dowling.

“We made very few errors in the first set, came out hitting well and clicking on all cylinders,” Dowling said. “We didn’t play as well after that, got out of sync a little bit, but South had something to do with that. That’s a solid team.”

It was West’s 13th straight victory against Rowan opponents and kept the Falcons (14-2, 7-0) on top in the South Piedmont Conference. West leads Lake Norman Charter (a 3-1 winner at Carson) by one game and the Raiders (10-3, 5-2) by two at the halfway point in the race.

West had an unusually good blocking day with Emma Clarke getting six. Kelcie Love had three, and Noe Gaeta had two.

Love and Ashlee Ennis had nine kills each. Clarke had eight. Maia Gaeta had six.

Brooke Kennerly and Ennis had 20 digs apiece.

“Anytime, you’ve got two with 20 digs that’s a good day,” Dowling said. “They were all over the place.”

Clarke and Noe Gaeta had two aces each.

Cameron Black had seven kills for South, while Avery Welch had six. Leah Rymer had 13 assists.

Payton Black had 25 digs. Cameron Black had 14 digs, and Meredith Faw had 13.

Dowling received a yellow card during some heated action that took place in front of the biggest crowd some of the younger players had performed in front of.

“Some of the girls were nervous seeing that many people in the stands, and the team got a little emotional about the yellow card, with it being my birthday and everything,” Dowling said with a laugh. “But it wasn’t my first and I can promise that it won’t be my last.”

