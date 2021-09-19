September 20, 2021

Morgan Watts column: Upcoming training events and shows

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 19, 2021

By Morgan Watts
Rowan County Extension

All private pesticide license applicators are required to obtain two hours of “V” training and two hours of “X” training for recertification. N.C. Cooperative Extension, Rowan County and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services are offering various opportunities to help you achieve this requirement. Due to COVID-19, space is limited and all participants must register in advance. All trainings will be held at the N.C Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center at 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

Private Pesticide Training – 2 hours “V” opportunities 

• 6:30–8:30 p.m., Sept. 20

https://go.ncsu.edu/sept20vcredit

Private Pesticide Training – 2 hours “X” opportunities 

• 1:30–3:30 p.m., Sept. 23

https://go.ncsu.edu/sept23xcredit

If you are not able to register online through the links above, please call the Rowan County Center at 704-216-8970 to be added or email Morgan Watts, pesticide coordinator, at amwatts@ncsu.edu.

The Rowan County Fair is back for 2021. The fair will run from Sept. 24-Oct. 2. This year, there will not be any exhibits on display in the exhibit hall; however, vendors will be set up outside and there will be livestock shows going on. The fair will also have a Got to be N.C. display set up that shows different types of animals and crops grown across North Carolina. If you get the chance, come out and support these youth showing livestock at the fair.

Livestock show schedule:

• 4-H Pullet Show — 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24

• Lamb and Goat Show — noon, Saturday, Sept. 25

• Dairy Cattle Show — 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2

For more information about hours and admission to the fair, go to rowancountyfair.net/

For questions regarding the livestock shows at the fair, contact Morgan Watts at 704-216-8970.

Morgan Watts is livestock and field crops agent for the North Carolina Extension.

