September 20, 2021

  • 66°
The library is starting a new podcast in October.

Library notes: New podcast coming in October

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 19, 2021

By Sydney Smith

Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY — Podcasts are all the rage these days. Whether you listen to your favorite podcasts to hear the news, learn more about an interesting topic, or get a good dose of entertainment, you’re likely already plugged into the podcasting world with millions of other Americans also enjoying them.

If you’re looking to add a new local option to your usual listening rotation, get ready for the release of Rowan Public Library’s very own podcast, Come Gather ’Round Good People, produced and hosted by David Lamanno.

Lamanno, a longtime musician and RPL circulation services employee, is extending his passion for North Carolina folk music into the podcasting world.

Each episode he creates will be a 10-15 minute gem highlighting the history behind a North Carolina-specific folk song with a sample of the song performed by him and Kim Dinkins, another musically gifted RPL staffer.

Lamanno and Dinkins will combine beautiful instrumentation and soulful singing to the delight of folk music lovers and history lovers alike.

The first episode of Come Gather ’Round Good People will focus specifically on the controversy surrounding the authorship of the song, “The Wreck of the Old Southern 97.”

The first episode of Come Gather ’Round Good People is scheduled to release at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Interested listeners of all ages can enjoy this family-friendly informational podcast for free via RPL’s SoundCloud channel at bit.ly/RPLSoundCloud.

New episodes are scheduled to drop at the end of each month during RPL’s standard programming seasons.

To learn more about the podcast, contact Lamanno at David.Lamanno@rowancountync.gov or call 704-216-7840 for more details.

Sydney Smith, the East Branch supervisor of the Rowan Public Library

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19

Nation/World

Search for Gabby Petito boyfriend continues after body found

Ask Us

Ask Us: What companies does RSS use for instructional materials, textbooks?

Nation/World

US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Business

In lieu of annual festival, New Sarum turns Cheerwine beer release into celebration

Education

RSS says federal money won’t be long-term solution for staff pay

China Grove

Main Street Marketplace combines local ingredients, community with farm-to-table dinner

Business

Business roundup: New managing director takes helm at Piedmont Players Theatre

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue decline as week brings 12 new deaths

News

Letter: Privileged to work where artists are valued

Brincefield Cartoons

Mook’s Place: COVID-19

Lifestyle

Library notes: New podcast coming in October

Lifestyle

In ‘This is Salisbury,’ Manier paints people who make city a better place to live

Lifestyle

Stokes earns best in show at Carolina Artists Guild’s Expo

Education

Livingstone College passes goal for UNCF kickoff

News

Commissioners to consider tax incentives for developer planning 63,000-square-foot facility in southern Rowan

Local

OctoberTour will return to in-person tours, require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests

Business

Keepin it poppin’: The Old 97 Kettlecorn Company adapts during pandemic, earns honor

East Spencer

East Spencer mayor says board knew about new administrator’s sexual battery charge before hiring

College

College football: Catawba holds on for 3-0 start

Business

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas expands refugee program

Nation/World

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Nation/World

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

Crime

Defense witness gives tearful account of deadly shooting in Fishzilla murder trial