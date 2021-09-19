Letter: Parents need to take hard look at themselves

I’m so frustrated with our county right know.

Our children are being affected by COVID-19. This is not about freedom. This is about keeping our children out of the hospital. We are sending our children out in this world where wearing a mask is so crucial.

I will never understand why some parents are saying that it is their choice as a parent. When your child gets sick and needs to go to the doctor’s or to the hospital to be treated, you expect that the doctors tend to your child and help them get better. I’m sorry, but to the parents that will not get their child vaccinated, remember beds are getting low, and maybe as a parent you need to take a really hard look at yourself.

— Jenny Hudson

Salisbury