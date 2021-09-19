September 20, 2021

  • 66°

Arthur 50th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 4:00 am Sunday, September 19, 2021

Rev. Ed and Brenda Arthur  of Salisbury, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, September 5, 2021. They were united in marriage on September 5, 1971 at Vine Street United Methodist Church, Shelbyville, Indiana by Rev Paul DuBois.  The couple honeymooned at Mammoth Cave in Kentucky.
Rev. Ed and Brenda Arthur both attended Purdue University and own Praxi Power Software providing school software packages to Christian schools all over the world.  The Anniversary celebration was held at the First Baptist Church of Gold Hill. The program consisted of Mrs Shelly Galloway singing “Let It Be Me” which was sung at their wedding, as Ed and Brenda reflected on their life together.  Heavy hors d’oeuvres and punch was served by special members of the church. A special toast to the happy couple was given by Tim Little and the cake cutting ceremony  followed.
In attendance were members of the church, special friends and their son Stephen Arthur.
The couple also have a very special Furr Baby named Pepe.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19

Nation/World

Search for Gabby Petito boyfriend continues after body found

Ask Us

Ask Us: What companies does RSS use for instructional materials, textbooks?

Nation/World

US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Business

In lieu of annual festival, New Sarum turns Cheerwine beer release into celebration

Education

RSS says federal money won’t be long-term solution for staff pay

China Grove

Main Street Marketplace combines local ingredients, community with farm-to-table dinner

Business

Business roundup: New managing director takes helm at Piedmont Players Theatre

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue decline as week brings 12 new deaths

News

Letter: Privileged to work where artists are valued

Brincefield Cartoons

Mook’s Place: COVID-19

Lifestyle

Library notes: New podcast coming in October

Lifestyle

In ‘This is Salisbury,’ Manier paints people who make city a better place to live

Lifestyle

Stokes earns best in show at Carolina Artists Guild’s Expo

Education

Livingstone College passes goal for UNCF kickoff

News

Commissioners to consider tax incentives for developer planning 63,000-square-foot facility in southern Rowan

Local

OctoberTour will return to in-person tours, require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests

Business

Keepin it poppin’: The Old 97 Kettlecorn Company adapts during pandemic, earns honor

East Spencer

East Spencer mayor says board knew about new administrator’s sexual battery charge before hiring

College

College football: Catawba holds on for 3-0 start

Business

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas expands refugee program

Nation/World

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Nation/World

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

Crime

Defense witness gives tearful account of deadly shooting in Fishzilla murder trial