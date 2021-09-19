Allen Temple Presbyterian anniversary service today
Allen Temple Presbyterian Church will have its 136th anniversary service at 3 p.m. today.
The speaker for the service will be Elder LaQreshia A. Bates-Harley a native of Salisbury and very busy worker in the Presbyterian and youth communities. The musician will be the renowned Rebecca Stinson.
A meal will be shared to go following the service.
