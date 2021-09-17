September 18, 2021

  • 70°
Gregory Lawson

Spencer man arrested for rape

By Staff Report

Published 11:47 am Friday, September 17, 2021

SPENCER — Police say a Spencer man faces four counts of rape for incidents with a 13-year-old victim.

Joshua Gregory Lawson, 20, was arrested by Spencer Police Thursday afternoon on four counts of statutory rape of a 13-, 14- or 15-year-old victim by someone at least six years older.

Spencer Police Chief Mike James said the charges came after a monthlong investigation. No further details were released.

Lawson was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

Defense witness gives tearful account of deadly shooting in Fishzilla murder trial

News Main

High school football: Hornets easily handle unbeaten Thomasville, plus roundup

Elections

Judges strike down state’s voter ID law

Crime

Jury finds Robert Durst guilty of best friend’s murder

Crime

Jeffrey MacDonald ends release appeal from infamous 1970 slayings

Business

State unemployment rate falls to 4.3% in August

High School

West looking like a post-season contender in 49-14 rout of Carson

Coronavirus

Outside experts back COVID-19 booster shots only for seniors, high-risk individuals

Crime

China Grove man jailed for possessing child pornography, assault, kidnapping

Crime

Spencer man arrested for rape

Crime

Blotter: Boy served with juvenile justice petition for shooting

Education

North Rowan High student creates artwork for Community Care Clinic

Kannapolis

Rugby coming to Kannapolis on Sept. 25

Education

RSS superintendent talks to Chamber of Commerce about renewal, state of public education

Crime

Prosecution in Fishzilla murder case introduces more witness accounts, handgun used in shooting

Local

Volunteers needed as High Rock Lake to host fourth annual Clean Sweep event on Saturday

High School

High school volleyball: West back on track after sweeping Carson

Local

GOP candidate, Lexington attorney Jim Snyder dead at 76

Nation/World

Judge says farm workers’ union law provision is unconstitutional

Coronavirus

For second day in a row, six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Local

Main Street repaving scheduled to start Monday evening

Crime

Sex offender faces new charges for living too close to Head Start in China Grove

Crime

Salisbury man wanted for August murder on Carpenters Circle

Local

One-of-a-kind barn quilt goes up in western Rowan County