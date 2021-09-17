Volunteers needed as High Rock Lake to host fourth annual Clean Sweep event on Saturday

SALISBURY — The fourth annual High Rock Lake Clean Sweep will take place Saturday, and volunteers are still needed for both cleanup sites.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be two collection sites at boat access ramps, with one at Dutch Second Creek on Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury and another at the Southmount Abbotts Creek Boat Access in Lexington. High Rock Lake is located in both Rowan and Davidson counties.

The event is led by Shane Graham of Lexington and Barry Childers of Salisbury, who are residents of the lake and business owners who are continuing their respective fathers’ tradition of participating in cleaning sweeps more than 25 years ago. Both men want to ensure the lake community can enjoy all that High Rock Lake has to offer for generations to come, according to a news release. A committee was formed a few years ago, and Graham now heads the HRLCleanSweep LLC, a nonprofit.

“We have something special here with our natural resource in Rowan and Davidson Counties, and when the community comes together, it’s a win-win,” Graham said.

Over the last few years, more than 20,000 pounds of trash has been collected over the one-day event. Committee members will be on hand to distribute approved community service hours for schools and other organizations that participate, a news release said.

Cube Hydro returns as a platinum sponsor and is providing gloves, trash bags and plastic boat deck coverings for the volunteers. Supplies will be distributed the morning of the event at both sites. Dumpsters are being provided by Rowan County and Best Disposal Inc. in Lexington. Yadkin Riverkeeper and “Keep Davidson County Beautiful” will be handing out supplies and assisting with trash disposal at the Southmont access area.

“Cube Hydro is proud to be associated with this grand effort among the lake residents and the surrounding communities for such a great

cause,” said Karen C. Baldwin, Property Compliance Supervisor of Eagle Creek Renewable Energy/Cube Hydro Carolinas.

Returning community partners include Childers Marine Construction, Domino’s Southmont, Yadkin Riverkeeper, High Rock Lake Association, Swing Insurance, and Uwharrie Real Estate.

Volunteers are asked to wear face coverings and social distance when in the collection areas. Additionally, volunteers will not be able to “jump onto unfamiliar pontoon boats,” because of COVID-19 precautions, a news release said. Volunteers without boats are still encouraged to participate and can do so at targeted coves.

“Even during this time, volunteerism is essential to keep High Rock Lake suitable for year-round recreation,” Graham said.

To sign up to volunteer, visit www.yadkinriverkeeper.org/events/2021/9/18/high-rock-lake-clean-sweep, or contact the Yadkin Riverkeeper at 336-722-4949. For more information about the event, contact Graham at 336-596-0428.