Charges coming for two in altercation involving bag of cans, warning shot

SALISBURY — Two men will face charges for an altercation at a Julian Road hotel after using a bag of cans and a pistol to strike each other

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says Donzell Holland, a 46-year-old man with a Charlotte address, will face charges for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Derrick Scott Hamill, 54, will face an assault charge as well as possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The incident occurred Sunday evening at Affordable Suites on Julian Road.

Hammill said he was threatened by a group of men as he was leaving the hotel. He went to the store and was threatened again after returning, Sifford said.

A member of the group, Holland, reached for a gun in his waistband, Sifford said. That’s when Hammill swung a bag of cans and struck Holland, who returned the strike by hitting Hammill in the head with the pistol.

When Hammill fell to the ground and believed the group was advancing to attack him further, he pulled out a gun and fired a warning shot in the air. The group then fled on foot.

Sifford said the pistol used by Hammill belonged to another man, but it wasn’t stolen.

Holland is described as a Black man who is 6 feet 4 inches and 140 pounds. A description wasn’t provided for Hammill, who lives in Salisbury.

People with information can call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, call the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245 or submit a tip anonymously online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.