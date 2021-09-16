September 17, 2021

Area Sports Briefs: South volleyball rolls

By Post Sports

Published 11:30 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

From staff reports

South Rowan’s volleyball team stayed a game behind West Rowan in the South Piedmont Conference race by crushing Northwest Cabarrus 25-7, 25-1 and 25-7 on Thursday.

Meredith Faw served for 22 straight points in the second set, with nine aces.

Cameron Black had 11 kills. Leah Rymer had 11 assists. Payton Black had nine digs.

•••

South Rowan’s jayvees  (8-3) beat Northwest Cabarrus 25-4 and 25-4.

Laney Beaver had assists. Jamilyn Rollins had six aces. Avery Crowell had eight digs. Sydney Culp had four kills.

•••

Carson’s jayvees beat West Rowan 25-17 and 25-17 on Thursday.

Sophia Blackledge had 10 kills and two aces for West. Abigail Evenden had 10 digs and three aces. Brinely Batts had 11 digs. Ava Gusler had 10 digs. Neely Hyatt had 10 assists.

CCC golf

Salisbury’s golf team shot 165 and won Thursday’s Central Carolina Conference match hosted by Lexington.

Salisbury’s Sydney Hlavacek shot 50 and was medalist. West Davidson’s Morgan Cooley shot 51.

Sophie Chmiel shot 52 for the Hornets. Madelyn Lawrence and Courtney Williams shot 60s.

College volleyball

Ferrum beat Salem in five sets on Thursday.

Anna Rymer (South Rowan) had 16 kills, three aces and three digs for Ferrum.

Rymer’s father, Barry, is the head coach of the Salem team.

JV football

Foday Dyer scored two touchdowns for Carson in a 20-7 win against West Rowan on Thursday.

Michael Guiton had a TD and a 2-point conversion for the Cougars.

Dalton Gay, Jackson Earnhardt and Bailey Tesch were defensive leaders for Carson.

•••

Salisbury beat Thomasville 54-14.

Jamal Rule scored two touchdowns and five 2-point conversions.

Hank Webb threw three touchdown passes, with Jackson Sparger, Torian Brown and Tyree Brown making the catches.

Blaise Miller and Tyree Brown had interception returns for touchdowns.

Bo Brincefield had a fumble recovery.

•••

South Rowan lost 34-8 to Northwest Cabarrus.

Conner Richards had a rushing TD for the Raiders. Nacier Parker ran for a 2-point conversion.

 

 

  

