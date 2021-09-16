Area Sports Briefs: Cougars nip West

From staff reports

Carson’s boys soccer team beat West Rowan 3-1 on Wednesday in South Piedmont Conference action.

Junior Rios scored two goals for the Cougars, and Adrian Guerrero had one.

Luis Cruz made 14 saves for West. Eli Ham scored the goal.

Salisbury soccer improved to 8-1 and 2-0 in the CCC with a 9-0 win over South Davidson.

It was a night of firsts for many SHS Hornets.

Brayan Avilez scored just over 30 seconds into the match (on an assist from Carlos Henriquez) and the rest of the match was spent moving parts around.

Senior Luke Graeber scored his first career varsity goal on an assist from David Austin to double the lead.

Junior Biron Escobar Vasquez made his Salisbury debut in goal for the Hornets, freeing up starting keeper Wade Robins, who promptly scored his first goal of the season on another assist from Henriquez.

After an unassisted Will Webb goal made it 4-0, sophomore Yatti Avilez scored his first career SHS goal on an assist from Colin Donaldson.

Senior Daniel Cuevas Morales then scored his first career varsity goal on a ball from George De la Rosa.

In the waning moments of the first half, Rene Castro Ramon beat a defender and scored his first career varsity goal on an assist from Jack Heilig to provide a 7-0 halftime score.

The second half continued the streak of firsts as senior Riley Dillon scored his first varsity goal on an assist from Joseph Hernandez.

After moving up from the back line, first year varsity player Heilig continued his spirited play by taking a long ball down, turning a defender, and hitting the back of the net for his first career goal.

“We had a very tough match on Monday and have another on Thursday ( Ledford), so I was looking to get some work for some of the non-starters,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “They work their butts off in practice and are good teammates to those that play heavy minutes every night. It was good to see that hard work pay off for so many of them. The starters-turned-spectators had fun with their role reversals, particularly when Heilig scored to finish the night.”

Salisbury also got excellent (and incredibly unselfish) play from Jimmy Meza, Ethan Ott and Hines Busby.C

East tennis wins

East Rowan topped West Rowan 7-2 in Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference match.

Lacy Waggoner won at No. 1 singles for West and teamed with Elizabeth Bogle to win at No. 1 doubles.

Jaysa Causby, Addison Barrett, Rebecca Reilly, Lauren Whisnant and Lindsey Whisnant won for East.

Barrett/Reilly and the Whisnants won in doubles.

College football

North Rowan graduates Jacob Young and Benjamin Caldwell are doing well for Fayetteville State.

Caldwell starts at right guard, while Young is handling punting and kicking duties for the Broncos.

Women’s soccer

Catawba rolled to a 5-1 victory over host Chowan in women’s soccer action on Wednesday at the Hawks Soccer Field.

Sydney Jimmo scored a hat trick for the Indians (3-0-1), while Katie Beck and Hannah Dunn added goals in the win.