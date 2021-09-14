Video: Firefighters use saw to open garage, put out fire on Mitchell Avenue

SALISBURY — Firefighters on Tuesday sawed into a garage at Rico Tile and Marble, 821 Mitchell Ave., after a vehicle in the building caught on fire.

The fire, which was ruled accidental, didn’t spread from the vehicle to the building, said Division Chief Jay Baker. There were no injuries.

The fire created a plume of black smoke that spewed out of the garage. First responders blocked off traffic for a period of time Tuesday afternoon on Lincolnton Road, near its intersection with Jake Alexander Boulevard.