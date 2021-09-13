September 14, 2021

  • 68°

NC State loses all-ACC LB Wilson, Fagan for year to injuries

By News Service Report

Published 11:55 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

By Aaron Beard
AP Sports Writer

North Carolina State’s defense has taken a major hit by losing all-Atlantic Coast Conference linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Cyrus Fagan to season-ending injuries.

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren announced their status Monday, two days after both exited the during a loss at Mississippi State. He didn’t specify the exact nature of the injuries.

“Both will recover fully but both will require surgery,” Doeren said. “It’s sad and it’s heartbreaking. … It’s an ugly part of football. The good news is both of them will be fine, post-surgery and recovery, and have a chance to continue their careers.”

Wilson’s loss stands out in particular. The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore was named first-team all-ACC by The Associated Press last season with a league-leading 108 tackles despite missing a game.

Wilson was banged up last year with his physical style and missed spring workouts after having surgery on both shoulders. He had started each of the Wolfpack’s first two games, posting three tackles and a sack before exiting against the Bulldogs in the first half of the 24-10 weekend loss with an apparent left shoulder or arm injury.

Wilson’s injury likely means sophomore Jaylon Scott will move into the starting lineup, while Doeren said linebacker Drake Thomas will assume defensive captain duties with fellow linebacker Isaiah Moore.

Fagan is a graduate transfer from Florida State. He had seven tackles in the season-opening win against South Florida and started against Mississippi State. That puts sophomore Jakeen Harris, who started the USF game, atop the depth chart.

N.C. State (1-1) hosts Furman, from the Southern Conference in the Championship Subdivision, on Saturday night.

Print Article

Comments

Education

After mask mandate, RSS COVID-19 numbers decline dramatically

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools gets back to work creating K-8 facility

Local

Public input sought for Rowan Community Health Needs Assessment

Crime

Jury selection begins for murder trial of woman in fish arcade shooting

News

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper vetoes bills supported by Rowan County lawmakers

News

Worker advocates seek more NC aid as federal benefits expire

Nation/World

Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall

Nation/World

Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan

Local

Part of East Fisher Street closed for nine weeks while improvements made to bridge

Crime

Blotter: Fayetteville man faces Rowan charges for cutting cables from radio tower, impersonating law enforcement

Crime

Salisbury High student shot, killed after incident on Maple Avenue

Ask Us

Ask Us: If a tree falls from strip between sidewalk, street, who’s responsible?

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle from Florida

News

Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

News

NC sheriff: 9-year-old in critical condition after shooting

Nation/World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

Crime

Messages show fired Rowan medical examiner didn’t think hole in man’s head was bullet wound

Local

Veterans, state officials recall 9/11 attacks during 20th anniversary commemoration

Education

RSS to talk resuming Knox-Overton K-8 project

Local

Salisbury Fire honors first responders’ sacrifice during 20th anniversary of 9/11

Business

Watson family earns award for conservation efforts at Wetmore Farms

Clubs

Civitans honor Shari Graham with Hero of the Year

Local

Sports obituary: Ronnie Eidson played some of his best golf in his 50s

Lifestyle

Carolina Artists Expo art show and sale returns