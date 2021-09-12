East Rowan coach Kaiser aces third hole at McCanless

Randy Kaiser of Concord aced the third hole at McCanless Golf Club on Saturday.

The assistant football coach at East Rowan was playing from the white tees and used a 9 iron for the 130-yard shot.

It was Kaiser’s second career hole in one, with the last coming about 15 years ago. His group said the ball hit the top of the flagstick and fell straight down into the hole. He was playing in the East Rowan golf team’s fundraiser (for which he is taking over as coach of the boys team) with Billy Swaringen, Frank Williams, and Zach Mauldin.