Carolina Artists Expo art show and sale returns

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Carolina Artists Guild will hold its annual Expo show and sale Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salisbury Civic Center. A reception and award presentation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The show and reception are free and open to the public, and everyone is invited to come and meet the artists. The Salisbury Civic Center is located at 315 South Martin Luther King Blvd.

Entries will be judged by Jonathan Hoffman and Deb Koo, art instructors from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, and awards will be presented in each category. Purchase awards, which are provided by an individual or business that agrees before the Expo to make a purchase of their choice, will be given by Fine Frame Gallery and Peninger Distributing. Additional purchase awards can be made before and during the show.

“We are so excited to be hosting our annual Expo this year after having to cancel in 2020 due to COVID,” said Janet Isenhour, president of Carolina Artists. “We hope that our many friends and supporters in the community will be able to come out and enjoy Carolina Artists Expo 2021 with us.”

Since many events have been canceled, this art show gives guests a chance to enjoy an outing.

“The show must go on,” said Clyde, a local artist.

Visitors, who are requested to wear masks, will be able to walk through the show in a socially distanced environment.

Art workshops will also be available and are open to anyone, no prior art experience necessary. All supplies will be provided. The cost for a workshop is $20 for Carolina Artists members, and $30 for non-members, payable at time of workshop. Call the Civic Center at 704-638-5275 to register. The workshops are:

• 6-8 p.m., Sept. 14 — “One Stroke Painting,” taught by Cherrathee Hager

• 6-8 p.m., Sept. 15 — “Abstracts in Acrylic,” taught by Clyde

The Carolina Artists Guild was formed in 1990 by working artists for the purpose of providing more opportunities for local artists to show and sell their artwork and to be recognized within the community. The guild is dedicated to both teaching and learning through community educational arts programs, demonstrations and workshops.

All artists of any level, art students and other individuals interested in promoting arts in the community are welcome to join. The group meets on the third Thursday of each month. Learn more at www.thecarolinaartists.org or visit The Carolina Artists on Facebook.