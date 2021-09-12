September 12, 2021

Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle from Florida

By Natalie Anderson

Published 11:15 pm Sunday, September 12, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday arrested a man for possessing a stolen vehicle from Florida.

Jacob Pilkington, 26, of Gold Hill was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle after the vehicle was reported stolen by the Marianna Police Department in Florida. Pilkington was also charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer by running on foot across U.S. 601 and into a heavily wooded area to escape his arrest.

Pilkington was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.

In other weekend reports:

• Tiffany Star Ruth, 31, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony larceny after allegedly stealing five Michael Kors purses from Belk, located at 4400 Sharon Rd. in Charlotte, totaling a value of $2,391. Ruth was also charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer after failing to stop while fleeing  during the larceny investigation.

• Rodney George Withers, 26, of Salisbury was charged Friday with two misdemeanor counts of assault on a female after allegedly placing a female victim into a chokehold and striking her with a board.

Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle from Florida

